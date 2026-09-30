Association Members Earn Nearly Twice As Many Career Promotions As Nonmember Peers, New Momentive Software Research Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind study delivers quantified proof that association membership drives career advancement, financial stability, and AI readiness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today released "The Member Advantage: Why Association Members Outpace Their Peers at Every Career Stage”, a new study conducted by Edge Research examining the career outcomes, financial confidence, and professional resilience of association members compared to their nonmember peers.

The findings deliver something the association industry has long needed but rarely had, quantified proof that membership measurably accelerates careers and financial stability. They also surface a warning that the loyalty associations have relied on is quietly eroding in precisely the segment most organizations are not watching.

Key Findings from The 2026 Member Advantage Report

1. Membership Has a Measurable, Documented Career Impact

For years, associations have made the case for membership through testimonials and satisfaction surveys. The Member Advantage puts concrete numbers behind that argument for the first time, at a scale no prior study has matched. Members advance further, faster, and into positions of greater responsibility than their nonmember peers - across every career stage and generation tested.



Members average 2.12 career promotions compared to 1.22 for nonmembers; 27 percent of members have received three or more promotions, compared to 16 percent of nonmembers

26 percent of members have served in a leadership capacity in the last two years, compared to just 7 percent of nonmembers 43 percent of members feel financially stable versus 26 percent of nonmembers, a gap that is widest early in a career and when financial stress typically hits hardest



The findings align with what members themselves describe when asked how membership has shaped their careers.

"Having my membership has literally been life-changing for me. It is how I ended up getting my current job at a job board site that is only available for members, and their certification courses really helped me to get those promotions. On top of that, the peer roundtables have gotten me out of a jam more times than not on tough projects." - Millennial member

2. Members Are Better Prepared for AI and the Data Shows Why

Members and nonmembers are equally worried about AI's impact on their careers: 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively, are concerned AI will change or replace part of their role. What separates them is confidence in their ability to adapt. Members feel significantly more prepared for AI-driven changes, and the data connects that gap directly to what professional organizations provide - specifically, access to technology trend knowledge that nonmembers simply don't have.



60 percent of members feel prepared for AI-driven changes to their role, compared to 41 percent of nonmembers

"Keeping up with the latest technology" jumped from the 13th most-valued membership benefit in 2025 to the top-ranked benefit in 2026, the largest single-year rank change recorded in 11 years of data Members are more than twice as likely to describe themselves as very early technology adopters: 25 percent compared to 12 percent of nonmembers



"What this research makes clear is that professional associations have become an AI resilience resource, whether they've fully recognized that role or not,” remarked Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Momentive Software.“When members face AI-driven change in their careers, they feel equipped to handle it, and the data points to why: the peer networks, continuous learning, and proximity to industry shifts that membership provides. This research gives associations the proof they need to own that role and the data to strengthen how they deliver on it - at a moment when the people they serve need it most."

3. Loyalty Is Softening in the Segment Associations Are Least Likely to Watch

Even as the career and financial case for membership has never been stronger, the data surfaces a significant concern. Loyalty metrics declined year over year, but not evenly. Breaking the numbers out by generation and career stage reveals that the aggregate drop traces almost entirely to Millennial and mid-career members. Gen Z and late-career members held largely steady.



Top-box member satisfaction fell from 61 percent to 52 percent overall; among Millennials specifically, it fell from 71 percent to 54 percent - a 17-point decline in a single year

Renewal intent dropped from 56 percent to 48 percent; sense of connection to their organization fell from 34 percent to 29 percent 52 percent of members rate technology trend access as very important, while only 30 percent of association professionals reflect that same level of urgency - a 22-point gap between member expectations and organizational priority that the data links directly to loyalty outcomes



"Association professionals have spent years making the case for membership on the strength of lived experience and member stories,” stated Tirrah Switzer, Vice President at Momentive Software and co-author of the report.“That case has always been compelling, but this research gives the entire industry something it has not had before: a direct, rigorous comparison that puts hard numbers behind what associations have long known to be true. For the communities associations serve, and for the professionals who lead them, that proof matters."

The Path Forward

The 2026 Member Advantage report identifies four strategic priorities for association leaders:

Build career stage specific value narratives, not a single membership pitch. Early-career professionals respond to career acceleration data, not community and networking language. Mid-career professionals navigating AI disruption need visibility into where their field is heading and how their organization is equipping them for it. Senior professionals respond to legacy and leadership. A single membership message undersells the case to all three audiences simultaneously.

Open a B2B membership lane by briefing employers directly. If members advance faster, reach leadership at four times the rate of nonmembers, and feel more prepared for AI-driven change at work, HR leaders and managers need to know that. Supporting association membership is a retention and workforce development investment, not a personal perk, and most associations have never made that case to employers. The data now makes it possible.

Reframe volunteer leadership as career infrastructure. The data shows members are nearly four times more likely to have held a leadership role in the last two years. That advantage traces directly to the committees, task forces, and governance roles associations provide. Stop positioning volunteer leadership as civic duty in recruitment materials. Position it as the career development pathway the data proves it to be.

Evolve the technology value proposition around expert access and education. Members aren't asking associations to become technology companies. They are asking to be closer to the people, partners, and programming that help them understand where technology is taking their field. That means prioritizing expert-led programming, industry partnerships, and hands-on access - demo days, credentialing around emerging tools, partnerships with technology providers - that translate "keeping up" from a vague benefit into a concrete deliverable.

"We set out to measure whether membership delivers on the promise associations have always made,” said Switzer.“The answer is a resounding yes, and it holds across generations, career stages, and every outcome we tested. Associations can now see not just that membership works, but where the advantage is strongest, where expectations are outpacing delivery, and which members are at greatest risk of leaving before anyone notices. That level of precision is what we hope gives association leaders something they can genuinely act on.”

About the Research

Edge Research, on behalf of Momentive Software, conducted parallel online surveys of 1,010 current members of professional membership organizations nationwide in June and July 2026, as part of its 11th Annual Association Trends Study, which surveyed 200 professionals ("Pros") working at professional membership and trade organizations nationwide.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $14 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive's AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive's solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe“good enough” is never enough-so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

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