Progress Software Advances Domo Magic ETL And Expands Governed AI Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Progress Domo release helps organizations deliver trusted data and AI outcomes faster with greater pipeline visibility, governed AI experiences and auditable automation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), an AI infrastructure software leader, today announced the September 2026 product release for its newly-acquired Domo® data and AI platform, led by a significant update to Progress® Domo Magic ETL that helps data teams build, inspect and troubleshoot data pipelines more efficiently. The release also expands AI capabilities in Progress Domo by turning AI Chat into a more active analytics builder and giving administrators clearer oversight of AI-triggered work and third-party AI usage.

The release is focused on helping organizations accelerate trusted analytics and AI initiatives by simplifying data preparation, expanding self-service insights and strengthening governance. New capabilities span the entire analytics lifecycle, from preparing and enriching data to generating insights and managing AI-driven processes and actions.

“Organizations do not need more data and tools. They need confidence in the information insights and business processes that drive decisions. This release helps our customers to move faster from trusted data to governed AI-powered outcomes while maintaining the visibility and control required at enterprise scale,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software.

Build trusted data pipelines faster

Data teams need confidence that the data powering analytics and AI is accurate and performing as expected. Data practitioners will now have greater visibility and control with new Domo Magic ETL observability capabilities that help identify issues more quickly, understand the impact of data transformation and shorten the time required to troubleshoot and optimize pipelines.

New observability features such as Executive Details Heatmaps and DataFlow Versioning provide visibility into how data changes as it moves through a pipeline, highlight processing bottlenecks and enable teams to compare current workflows against previous versions. Organizations will be able to improve data reliability while reducing effort required to maintain complex data flows.

“Reliable AI starts with data teams understanding what happens inside their pipelines,” said Ben Schein, Vice President of AI and Analytics, Progress Software.“These Magic ETL updates help builders catch issues sooner and prepare trusted data for the analytics, AI tools and automated workflows their businesses rely on.”

Extract business insights from unstructured data

Organizations increasingly need to simplify extracting value from unstructured data, such as customer feedback, support interactions and other text-based content. New AI-powered capabilities in Domo Magic ETL help teams analyze and classify text-based information within existing workflows without customized scripts or external AI APIs. The Sentiment Analysis Tile evaluates text from sources such as surveys and support tickets while the Classification Tile organizes unstructured text into predefined categories or custom tags. A new multi-statement SQL tile further improves flexibility for technical users, enabling more efficient data preparation and transformation across complex datasets.

Move quickly from questions to action with AI Chat

Domo AI Chat can now analyze multiple DataSets and documents in one conversation, helping users analyze data across multiple sources, generate interactive visualizations and initiate business processes. Organizations can accelerate decision-making while maintaining existing permissions and governance controls. Administrators can configure specialized assistants for a particular application or account, while DomoStats records Domo AI Pro operations for review. The updated Domo AI Chat is generally available to customers on consumption pricing.

Increase visibility and control over AI operations

Organizations can strengthen AI governance with new workflow auditing capabilities and enhanced package management that identifies application and workflow dependencies, allowing developers to remove obsolete or sensitive packages without unintentionally breaking a process. The Domo platform also adds new AI Admin Connectors that provide visibility into AI service consumption. Initial integrations include services from OpenAI, Anthropic and Cursor. Organizations can combine this information with employee directories to examine usage by team or cost center. AI Admin Connectors are generally available through the Domo Appstore. Together, these capabilities improve accountability, oversight and operational control as AI adoption scales.

Now in Beta! Extend AI across data and operations

Domo customers can now test an expanded AI Library with beta MCP toolkits that facilitate operational work across Domo through authorized assistants. Users can ask an assistant to design a workflow, guide an application through a Domo Sandbox promotion, and conduct routine tasks such as alerts and workspace upkeep with the assurance that all actions are subject to existing user permissions.

Snowflake Semantic Views allows customers to use established Snowflake relationships and metrics in Domo without copying the underlying data or rebuilding the same logic. Analysts can use those governed definitions in Domo while Snowflake remains the source of truth.

Additional beta capabilities include:



Calculated Columns Rule Builder: Visual interface for conditional columns without writing DQL

Activity Log Webhooks: Real-time security and admin events sent to external monitoring systems Cloud integration calendar updates: Custom fiscal calendars and regional date settings for Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery integrations



Availability varies by capability and account configuration. To learn more about the September 2026 product release, join us for the Domo Connections tour.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI- context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at .

Progress, Domo, and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

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