Alabama Forestry Commission Deploys Ororatech Satellite Technology To Support Prescribed Burns, Wildfire Response



OroraTech's thermal intelligence will help officials prioritize incidents and make faster, more informed decisions AFC is now using the world's only satellite constellation dedicated to wildfire detection and monitoring

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is using OroraTech USA's satellite-based wildfire intelligence to enhance monitoring of prescribed burns and support statewide wildfire response efforts. OroraTech USA is a leader in space-based thermal intelligence and wildfire management, operating the world's only satellite constellation dedicated to wildfire detection and monitoring.

“Adopting the latest technology helps us detect and respond to wildfires more efficiently while improving safety for our firefighters and the people of Alabama,” said Alabama State Forester Rick Oates.“OroraTech gives us another tool to help protect lives, property, and Alabama's forest resources.”

AFC Protection Division Director John Goff said,“The way we detect wildfires has changed a lot over the years. We've gone from lookouts watching for smoke from fire towers to using aircraft and drones, and now we're adding satellite technology. The sooner we know where a fire is, the sooner we can get resources headed that way. We're glad to be working with OroraTech to put this technology to work for Alabama.”

Wildfires burned more than 30,000 acres in Alabama through mid-September this year, compared with approximately 35,000 acres in all of 2025, and nearly 21,000 acres in 2024. Prescribed burns are an effective tool for managing vegetation and reducing accumulated fuels that can feed wildfires, but they require careful monitoring to help ensure fires remain within designated boundaries. OroraTech's satellite-based thermal intelligence provides additional visibility into fire activity, helping officials identify potential escapes, assess incidents, and determine where and when a response is needed.

The Alabama deployment reflects growing interest in satellite-based intelligence to support wildfire management. Wildfire Solution combines data from OroraTech's proprietary network of 19 satellites with information from more than two dozen public satellites, providing near-real-time intelligence on wildfire activity.

“Our vision is to work closely with fire management agencies to continually advance our products and satellite technology around how they operate, providing intelligence that fits directly into their decision-making workflows,” said Thomas Gruebler, Co-Founder of OroraTech and CEO of OroraTech USA.

Stephen Maisonet, Sales Director of OroraTech USA, added,“In Alabama, that means giving the Forestry Commission greater situational awareness across the state, helping teams triage incidents as they emerge, monitor multiple fires simultaneously, and prioritize personnel, aircraft, and other resources where they are needed most.”

To learn more about OroraTech USA, our satellite constellation, and Wildfire Solution platform, meet our team at the Red Sky Summit on November 4, 2026, in San Francisco, or visit .

About OroraTech USA

OroraTech USA is the American division of OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence. Through its proprietary wildfire satellite constellation and Wildfire Solution platform, OroraTech delivers a dedicated wildfire management platform that provides real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world's largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, providing timely insight that ensures faster, more informed response. OroraTech USA is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with the parent company located in Munich, Germany. A dedicated team of over 180 experts in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

About Alabama Forestry Commission

Established as a state agency in 1924, the mission of the Alabama Forestry Commission is to protect Alabama's forests, assist landowners in carrying out responsible forest management, and educate Alabamians on the value our forests provide.

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