Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Washougal, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ridge at Granite Highlands combines luxury living with breathtaking views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its newest luxury home community, Ridge at Granite Highlands, is coming soon to Washougal, Washington. Nestled in the beautiful Clark County region, this highly anticipated community will overlook the Columbia River with breathtaking views of Mount Hood, offering an exceptional blend of Pacific Northwest charm and modern luxury. Site work is underway at 486 N Y St. in Washougal, and the community is expected to open for sale in November 2026.

Ridge at Granite Highlands will offer expansive floor plans ranging from 2,980 to 3,844 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Primarily featuring single-level living with daylight basements, the homes provide versatile options including flex spaces and first-floor primary bedroom suites, ideal for entertaining, guests, and everyday needs. The community showcases new architectural styles, such as Northwest and Scandinavian exterior designs, adding modern elegance to this scenic setting. Homes in Ridge at Granite Highlands will be priced from $1.4 million.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Ridge at Granite Highlands represents a rare opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy luxury living with breathtaking views in one of the most beautiful areas of the Pacific Northwest," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "This community offers the perfect combination of stunning homes, versatile living options, and a prime location near the Columbia River and Mount Hood."









Residents will enjoy the tax advantages of living in Washington State while maintaining convenient access to Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the abundance of nearby recreation, including scenic hiking trails, parks, golf courses, and water activities at Lacamas Lake Park and the Washougal Waterfront Park and Trail. The charming streets of nearby downtown Camas also offer boutique shopping and a variety of dining options. Additionally, Portland International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away, making travel convenient.

For more information and to join the interest list for Ridge at Granite Highlands, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)