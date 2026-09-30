Memcyco Advances Upstream Fraud Protection With Earlier Attacker Identification And More Actionable Risk Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PoSA (Proof of Source Authenticity) v1.11 builds on Memcyco's preemptive account takeover protection with earlier attacker-device identification and user and device risk intelligence that is easier to prioritize and act on

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memcyco, safeguarding global enterprises and their customers from digital impersonation, phishing and account takeover (ATO), today announced PoSA v1.11, the latest release of its preemptive account takeover protection platform. The release gives fraud and security teams a clearer picture of developing risk and greater control over how they respond before account compromise.

Many authentication and fraud controls first assess risk at login or when a transaction is attempted. By then, the customer may already have encountered an impersonating site, exposed credentials or been drawn into an attacker-controlled journey. Without visibility into those earlier stages, teams can be left to make critical fraud decisions with only part of the attack picture.

PoSA extends visibility and protection into those earlier stages, detecting and disrupting attacks as they unfold, connecting activity with affected users and the devices involved – thus enabling intervention before account compromise. Version 1.11 builds on that protection by identifying attacker devices earlier and making user and device risk easier to prioritize and act on within existing login and fraud operations.

Connecting earlier attack activity to account risk

Acting earlier requires signals from attack activity before login that conventional login and fraud controls do not typically see, together with the ability to connect them to the users, devices and accounts at risk. Fraud and security teams also contend with isolated alerts that make it harder to see when multiple events involve the same user, identify higher-risk customers and determine where intervention is most urgent.

PoSA v1.11 makes that context easier to use. Attack Overview surfaces users connected to multiple attack events over the same period, while the Risk API delivers real-time user and device risk scores – along with the signals behind them – to existing login and fraud systems before access is granted.

This helps teams prioritize higher-risk users and apply the appropriate intervention while account compromise can still be prevented.

Turning earlier attack signals into better fraud decisions

“Fraud teams should not have to make access decisions based only on what they can see at login,” said Israel Mazin, CEO of Memcyco.“PoSA v1.11 brings earlier attack context into those decisions, helping teams recognize malicious devices, prioritize higher-risk users and apply the right intervention before account compromise, without creating unnecessary friction for legitimate customers.”

Reducing the downstream cost of account takeover

Acting sooner can reduce successful account takeover and reimbursement exposure, while cutting the effort spent piecing together fragmented alerts after an incident has progressed. At a top-10 North American bank, Memcyco's approach reduced account takeover by 65%, representing approximately $18 million in avoided annual losses.









About Memcyco

Memcyco provides real-time protection against account takeover (ATO) and digital impersonation attacks by enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats before fraud is executed. By focusing on the stages where users are exposed to impersonation and attacker-controlled environments, Memcyco helps organizations identify and stop attacks before credentials are abused and access is established.

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This approach helps reduce fraud-related losses and operational overhead while strengthening customer trust and compliance readiness. For more information, visit