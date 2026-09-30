Hyperion Defi, Anchorage Digital, And Hyperlend Together Announce The First Institutional Credit Facility On Hyperliquid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional Credit Layer on HyperEVM Secured by Collateral in Qualified Custody at a Federally Chartered Bank

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the“Company”), today announced the launch of the first institutional credit facility on HyperLend's Aviya Finance platform, utilizing Anchorage Digital's regulated settlement infrastructure.

In an industry first, the borrower's obligations are secured by natively-staked HYPE tokens held in qualified custody at Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the first federally chartered digital asset bank. The announcement coincides with the launch of Aviya Finance, the permissioned institutional credit venue powered by HyperLend's proven onchain lending infrastructure, and its integration with Anchorage Digital's regulated settlement and collateral network, Atlas.

“Today marks a key step towards expanding access to onchain liquidity for real-world assets on Hyperliquid,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi.“It starts with creating this secured, white-listed credit facility backed by natively staked HYPE tokens held in qualified custody. From this foundation, the roadmap is to scale as assets continue to move onchain, supporting users with enterprise-grade infrastructure built alongside our partners.”

“Institutions have wanted access to onchain credit, but not at the expense of the safeguards they rely on. This facility shows those two things don't have to be traded off. Collateral stays natively staked in qualified custody, and through Atlas it can be pledged, released, and monitored around the clock,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder at Anchorage Digital.“That is the kind of infrastructure that lets institutional capital participate in the Hyperliquid ecosystem with confidence.”

“150 million HYPE is staked with validators outside of Hyperliquid Labs and the Foundation, representing over $10 billion in assets earning staking yield, but unable to work simultaneously as collateral,” said Benjamin Sever, CEO and Co-Founder at HyperLend.“Today, Aviya unlocks this capital, providing institutions that require qualified custody of their assets to access credit onchain without leaving custody. Starting with HYPE and its staked derivatives, Aviya will continue to add more collateral types as demand grows. The magnitude and velocity of capital on Hyperliquid is accelerating, and Aviya is positioned to lead institutional fixed-rate borrowing and lending of digital and real-world assets on Hyperliquid.”

The facility is protected by customary off-chain legal agreements, margin maintenance, liquidation, and collateral monitoring provisions, including specified loan-to-value thresholds and liquidation triggers. The infrastructure is designed with the goal of institutional scalability.

This collaboration supports Hyperion DeFi's diversified products suite servicing institutional clients, including the Company's validator operations, its yield vault infrastructure, the HYPE Asset Use Service (HAUS), supporting permissionless Hyperliquid markets including EntropyIO (HIP-3) and Skew (HIP-4), and the credit layer built on Aviya Finance. Hyperion DeFi plans to continue generating value from strategic participation in network growth initiatives available exclusively on Hyperliquid.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of September 2026, more than 47 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network's central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

About Anchorage

Anchorage Digital is the proven infrastructure layer for modern financial markets that gives institutions a single platform to participate in digital assets, including prime services, tokenization, stablecoins, and the governance framework for agentic finance. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., America's first federally regulated digital asset bank, Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About HyperLend

HyperLend is the decentralized lending protocol functioning as the credit layer of Hyperliquid. HyperLend is foundational to the entire Hyperliquid ecosystem, servicing both HyperCore and HyperEVM with the layer that is necessary to continually increase capital velocity. HyperLend has recently launched Aviya Finance, it's institutional credit venue, offering fixed rate loans against HYPE, its derivatives and further assets on Hyperliquid. With over $800 Million in market size, HyperLend has built an impressive track record, providing market leading lending and borrowing interest rates and liquidity for its users. As Hyperliquid continues to form as the house of all finance HyperLend is positioned to scale alongside it, continuing its mission to make decentralized credit as powerful and accessible as its traditional counterparts.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

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(678) 570-6791