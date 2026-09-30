Hypothesistm Earns Three 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Pick Awards Across Acne And Eczema Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precision skincare brand recognized for patented products that target harmful bacteria without disrupting the skin microbiome

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HypothesisTM, the precision skincare brand built on patented enzyme technology, today announced that three of its products won the 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Picks Beauty Awards. Recognized for innovation across both acne and eczema treatment, these award-winning products selectively target the harmful bacteria driving breakouts and flare-ups while preserving the broader skin microbiome, avoiding the collateral damage associated with conventional broad-spectrum treatments.

Presented annually by Skin Anarchy, a leading skincare media platform focused on science-backed beauty and innovation, the annual Top Picks award program recognizes standout skincare that combines scientific innovation with proven performance.

Three hypothesisTM products earned 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Pick recognition:



Acne Precision Serum earned Top Pick in the Serum category for delivering targeted acne treatment while remaining gentle enough for daily use. Powered by CUT-02TM, 97% of clinical trial participants saw fewer breakouts, with 95% finding the formula non-irritating.

Precision Microdart Blemish Patches earned Top Pick in the Patches category for using dissolvable microdarts to deliver CUT-02TM below the skin's surface, helping stop early-stage pimples before they fully develop. Eczema Precision Hydrogel earned Top Pick in the Treatment category. Formulated with TPZ-01TM, this hydrogel is clinically proven to be 2.5 times more effective than a standard colloidal oatmeal treatment at reducing eczema symptoms while preserving the skin's beneficial microbiome.

While each of these products serves a different purpose, all three are built on the same patented precision enzyme technology. HypothesisTM developed precision enzymes that selectively target harmful bacteria while preserving the skin's beneficial microbiome. TPZ-01TM targets Staphylococcus aureus, while CUT-02TM targets acne-causing C. acnes.

"We set out to develop products that work with the skin rather than against it," said Oliver Liu, PhD, co-founder of hypothesisTM. "The three Skin Anarchy Top Pick recognitions across multiple categories reinforce that this precision approach can solve a wide range of skincare challenges."

The recognition continues a strong year for hypothesisTM. The brand received Skin Anarchy's 2026 Science of Skin Award recognizing scientific validity and demonstrated product efficacy. It was also recently named a finalist in the 2026 BeautyMatter Awards in the Best Breakthrough Technology (Ingredient) and Best Wellness Product (Topicals) categories, with the winner announcement expected in December.

HypothesisTM products are available at and Ulta.com.

About hypothesisTM

Founded in 2022 and based in Emeryville, CA, hypothesisTM is a precision skincare company developing patented enzyme-based products that selectively target the bacteria associated with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and acne while preserving the broader skin microbiome. Its formulas have earned the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, EWG Verified®, Microbiome Friendly for Eczema certification from MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny Certified status. Visit us at.





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hypothesis Eczema Precision Hydrogel named a 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Pick for breakthrough precision eczema treatment hypothesis Acne Precision Serum and Precision Microdart Blemish Patches named 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Picks for breakthrough precision acne treatment

CONTACT: Jo-Anne Coombes hypothesis...