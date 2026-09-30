Milliman And Monitaur Team Up To Offer Comprehensive AI Governance Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global risk and actuarial firm selects Monitaur's AI platform for its Strategic Alliances and Ecosystems Program

SEATTLE and BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milliman, one of the world's largest independent risk, actuarial, and technology consulting firms, and Monitaur, the AI assurance platform for enterprises that have to prove their AI works, today announced a collaboration under Milliman's Strategic Alliance and Ecosystem Program to offer a comprehensive AI governance solution. Milliman consultants supporting clients with AI deployments can build upon the Monitaur platform, and Monitaur's customers can have their most consequential AI systems independently reviewed by a Milliman expert, inside the software they already run their program in.

Few enterprises can prove their AI works in production

This gap shows up across every regulated industry. A Schellman survey of 525 organizations found 74% believe they would pass an AI compliance audit, while only 27% describe their AI governance program as mature. In insurance, Grant Thornton found just 24% of executives are very confident they could pass an independent AI governance review within 90 days - and 61% have AI policies but lack the infrastructure to prove or test them. Meanwhile, boards are asking enterprises to prove their AI works, with enterprises left to define the standard, produce the evidence, and defend both.

Expert AI governance advice now becomes operational

The Milliman/Monitaur collaboration focuses on two key themes - building and assuring AI governance. For organizations struggling to define their corporate strategy and posture regarding AI risk, Milliman can layer their expertise on top of Monitaur's platform to deliver an AI governance program that can be quickly operationalized. For organizations seeking independent reviews and opinions about critical AI applications, Monitaur's software facilitates a streamlined objective review by a qualified Milliman expert.

Why Milliman chose Monitaur to join its Alliances and Ecosystems Program

Enterprises are no longer governing one model at a time. Most now run hundreds of AI systems in production. Monitaur already operates inside some of the largest and most complex financial services companies in the world. Since Monitaur had been addressing AI governance in insurance before most of the category existed, it had an inherent depth and scale advantage. Milliman wanted a solution that was a fit for complex industries and organized in a fashion that could support enterprise-wide governance at scale.

Monitaur has also been recognized as a Visionary in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Governance Platforms and as both a Strong Performer and the category's only Customer Favorite in The Forrester WaveTM: AI Governance Solutions, Q3 2025.

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“Clients we work with are under real pressure to adopt AI, and that opportunity only holds up if the risk strategy underneath it is thoughtful and actually operational,” said Peggy Brinkmann, principal at Milliman.“AI risk is among the most complex challenges our clients face. Monitaur has proven its software drives measurable risk mitigations of models and AI at scale. It offers an ideal platform to both complement and extend our expertise.”

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“AI governance cannot operate independently of a company's broader risk appetite and its established risk practices - and for most enterprises, the firm that already helps them set that appetite is Milliman,” said Anthony Habayeb, co-founder and CEO of Monitaur.“Milliman has consistently demonstrated leadership advising companies through the most complex emerging risks. This relationship pairs our obsession with the specific risks of AI with the broader risk expertise of a firm regulators and boards have trusted since 1947. For our customers, it means the independent expert opinion they have been asking for is now something they can get repeatedly, inside the platform they already run.”

About Milliman AI Solutions

Milliman AI Solutions is dedicated to delivering AI-powered products and advisory services to the insurance, healthcare, and benefits markets. By combining Milliman's unparalleled subject matter expertise with leading artificial intelligence capabilities, Milliman AI Solutions helps clients transform data into decisions and complexity into competitive advantage. For more information, visit AI solutions built for insurance, healthcare, and employee benefits | Milliman | Worldwide.

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges-from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs-so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at .

About Monitaur

Monitaur is the AI governance platform for enterprises that have to prove their AI works. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Monitaur combines deep governance expertise, continuously evolving controls, objective measurement, and operational guidance to transform AI governance from a compliance requirement into an operational advantage. Monitaur has been recognized as a Visionary in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Governance Platforms, a Strong Performer and Customer Favorite in The Forrester WaveTM: AI Governance Solutions, Q3 2025, and a category leader by Chartis Research. The company helps enterprises understand where they stand, operationalize responsible AI, and independently verify that AI systems perform as intended across the lifecycle.

For more information, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn at .

Media Contacts:

Johnny Laudani

Scratch Marketing + Media for Monitaur

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Rebecca Driskill

Milliman

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