AIFA To Host 2026 Annual Gathering In Las Vegas On October 3-4 Chairman To Unveil Annual Strategy In Global Livestream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 90-minute "Longmenzhen" Marathon Q&A to take questions from both the in-person audience and livestream viewers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance (Nasdaq: AIFA) ("AIFA" or the "Company") today announced that it will host the AIFA 2026 Annual Gathering at the AIFA Arena in Las Vegas on October 3-4, 2026. October 3 will be Community Day, and October 4 will be Main Day.

The main hall program will be livestreamed in full on WeChat Channels (account: 李尚龙, Li Shanglong) and @hyperxarenaLV, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 4 (9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on October 5).

Event Highlights

Chairman's Keynote. Chairman Li Shanglong will present the Company's annual strategy, including its platform positioning for the global Chinese community and its next phase of development.

"Longmenzhen" Marathon Q&A. For 90 minutes, the Chairman and the management team will take questions in turn from the in-person audience and livestream viewers. The session will be bilingual in English and Chinese with simultaneous interpretation, and questions will not be pre-screened.

Four Business Track Expo. The expo is organized around four tracks: Education, Going Global, Local Life, and Content Creation, reflecting the core business focus outlined in the Company's recent announcement. [AIFA corporate website: AIFA-global.com]

Creators and Partners. The Company's signed knowledge creators, academics including a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and education partners will take part in on-site programming and content co-creation. The Company's video content network has surpassed one billion total views.

"This is the first annual gathering since our new team took office. We want to explain, face to face, what the Company is doing and where it is headed. And we are leaving the hardest questions for the audience to ask," said Li Shanglong, Chairman of AIFA.

How to Watch

Search "李尚龙" on WeChat Channels and @hyperxarenaLV. The livestream begins at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 4 (9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on October 5). A replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website: [ir.aifa-global.com]

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.