AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS PREVIEW: ECONOMIC PRESSURES DRIVE MORE DEAL-SEEKING THAN JUNE's PRIME DAY SALE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Income Shoppers Shift Toward Essentials and Private Label as Walmart Emerges as the Top Competing Sale Destination

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, has published new findings on what to expect from Amazon's upcoming October 6–7 Prime Big Deal Days event. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. consumers are considering shopping the event as economic pressures increase interest in deals. High-income households, which accounted for 46% of Prime Big Deal Days spending last year, are showing greater interest in everyday essentials and private label, while Amazon will face significant competition for those dollars, with Walmart emerging as the leading competing sale destination. Numerator will track actual purchasing behavior throughout the event on its live Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tracke, including household spending, orders, top items, shopper demographics, and verified buyer sentiment.



Prime Big Deal Days shoppers spent nearly $400M at competing retailers last year. During last year's event, Amazon shoppers spent nearly $400 million at Walmart.com and Target.com over the two days, a 67% increase from the prior week. High-income households accounted for more than 42% of cross-shopping spend across Amazon, Walmart.com, and Target.com.

Walmart leads the competition for Prime Big Deal Days shoppers. Nearly two-thirds of planned shoppers expect to shop other retailers' October promotions, led by Walmart Fall Deals and Target Circle Deal Days.

Economic pressures will make October deals more attractive, even compared to June's Prime Day Sale. About half of planned shoppers say inflation, concerns about the economy and gas prices make them more likely to shop Prime Big Deal Days. Each factor is more likely to influence participation than it was ahead of Prime Day in June.

High-income households are leaning into essentials and private label. High-income households accounted for nearly half of spending during both Prime Big Deal Days 2025 (46%) and Prime Day 2026 (47%) and are the income group most likely to shop this year's event. They are 34% more likely than low-income households to plan an Amazon private-label purchase and 30% more likely to stock up on products they regularly buy.

AI will influence deal discovery, particularly among high-income shoppers. Nearly one-quarter of consumers plan to use AI while shopping Prime Big Deal Days. Low-income shoppers are equally likely to use Alexa for Shopping and AI tools outside Amazon, while high-income households are twice as likely to use AI tools outside Amazon rather than Alexa. Prime Big Deal Days may kick off holiday shopping, but everyday products still dominate purchases. More than half of consumers say Prime Big Deal Days has become an important part of holiday shopping, with apparel, toys and home goods leading planned gift purchases. Yet during the 2025 event, only 23% of shoppers purchased holiday gifts, while top-selling products included Dawn Platinum Powerwash, Premier Protein Shakes, and Lysol Wipes.

Purchase data is based on Numerator's Total Commerce Panel, which tracks longitudinal U.S. purchasing behavior across more than 50,000 retailers. Survey insights are based on Numerator Verified Voices surveys of more than 3,000 consumers fielded September 18–19, 2026, and June 8–9, 2026. Low-income households are defined as households earning less than $40k annually and high-income households as earning over $125k annually.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world's largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588...