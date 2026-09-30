AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS PREVIEW: ECONOMIC PRESSURES DRIVE MORE DEAL-SEEKING THAN JUNE's PRIME DAY SALE
CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, has published new findings on what to expect from Amazon's upcoming October 6–7 Prime Big Deal Days event. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. consumers are considering shopping the event as economic pressures increase interest in deals. High-income households, which accounted for 46% of Prime Big Deal Days spending last year, are showing greater interest in everyday essentials and private label, while Amazon will face significant competition for those dollars, with Walmart emerging as the leading competing sale destination. Numerator will track actual purchasing behavior throughout the event on its live Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tracke, including household spending, orders, top items, shopper demographics, and verified buyer sentiment.
- Prime Big Deal Days shoppers spent nearly $400M at competing retailers last year. During last year's event, Amazon shoppers spent nearly $400 million at Walmart.com and Target.com over the two days, a 67% increase from the prior week. High-income households accounted for more than 42% of cross-shopping spend across Amazon, Walmart.com, and Target.com.
- Walmart leads the competition for Prime Big Deal Days shoppers. Nearly two-thirds of planned shoppers expect to shop other retailers' October promotions, led by Walmart Fall Deals and Target Circle Deal Days.
Purchase data is based on Numerator's Total Commerce Panel, which tracks longitudinal U.S. purchasing behavior across more than 50,000 retailers. Survey insights are based on Numerator Verified Voices surveys of more than 3,000 consumers fielded September 18–19, 2026, and June 8–9, 2026. Low-income households are defined as households earning less than $40k annually and high-income households as earning over $125k annually.
About Numerator
Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world's largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.
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