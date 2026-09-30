James Avery Builds On Heritage And Guest Demand Through Designs From Our Archivestm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited releases celebrate more than 70 years of artistry and brings new life to retired designs

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is taking a walk down memory lane with Designs From Our ArchivesTM, a special program that revives beloved retired pieces from the company's more than 70-year history. Available for a limited time, these pieces celebrate the past and honor the lasting connection guests have made through James Avery jewelry.

First launched in 2025 and continued through 2026 following strong customer response, Designs From Our ArchivesTM reflects James Avery's deep reverence for its history and the guests who have made its jewelry part of their own stories for generations. Each month, James Avery re-releases one favorite design from its extensive archives before it is retired again, creating a recurring moment for discovery, nostalgia and customer connection.

“Each archived design is reviewed with great care before it returns,” said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design.“With so many meaningful pieces in our archive, we look closely at the original artistry, scale, wearability and the story behind each design. We consider how a piece reflects our history, how guests connect with it and whether it can feel both true to its original form and relevant for the way people wear and gift jewelry today.”

For James Avery, looking to the archive is not about recreating the past. The program gives the brand a thoughtful way to study which motifs, symbols and silhouettes continue to resonate with guests, while bringing renewed attention to the artistry that has shaped the company since 1954. James Avery Archivist Larissa Woo helps preserve the history behind the brand's designs at the Kerrville campus, where archival materials, past collections and design records help tell the story of more than 70 years of artistry. Her work includes studying the lineage of retired pieces, documenting details that shaped each design and helping connect each monthly release to its original place in the James Avery story.

Each Designs From Our ArchivesTM release is selected with care, highlighting a mix of styles that reflect the artistry, symbolism and craftsmanship that have defined James Avery since its founding. Some designs were created by James Avery himself, while others were created by designers who worked with him or were trained by him. Every re-released piece includes the James Avery jeweler's mark and the year it was manufactured, a special detail that connects the re-released design to the present moment while honoring its place in the company's history.



The program has prompted a meaningful response from James Avery guests, with several returning designs selling through within days, including the Robin's Egg Drop Earrings, Butterfly and Flower Bracelet and Spanish Heart Pendant. The response reflects the deep loyalty of James Avery lovers and the enduring appeal of designs that carry a sense of memory, artistry and personal connection.

“Designs From Our ArchivesTM gives us a special way to listen to our guests while honoring the artistry and ideas that have shaped James Avery since 1954,” said Lindsey Avery Tognietti, brand advisor and founder's granddaughter.“Seeing customers connect with pieces from our history, and share them across generations, is a meaningful reminder of how deeply this brand has become part of people's lives.”

The program also invites customers to participate in the company's design history. Guests may submit requests for future Designs From Our ArchivesTM releases through James Avery Customer Service, creating another way for the brand to listen to its community and understand which pieces continue to hold special meaning.

To explore Designs From Our ArchivesTM releases and learn more about the program, visit JamesAvery.com/archive or a James Avery store.

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ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in eight states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

CONTACT: Meagan Byrne James Avery (914) 374-2662...