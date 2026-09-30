Applied Powers 9 Of The Top 10 Largest U.S. Insurance Brokerages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applied Epic adoption grows among the nation's top-performing agencies and brokerages, according to Business Insurance and Insurance Journal rankings

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that adoption of Applied technology continues to climb among the largest agencies and brokerages in the U.S. Nine of the top 10 largest brokers ranked by Business Insurance in 2026 now rely on an Applied agency management system, up from eight in 2025, while 76 of Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies do the same, up from 67 in 2025. That footprint spans Applied's full agency management portfolio, including Applied Epic, TAM, and EZLynx.

Applied Epic is the agency management platform the industry's largest brokerages rely on to run and grow their businesses. Fully integrated with Applied's AI automation, digital payments and accounting reconciliation, personal and commercial lines rating, and the largest carrier connectivity network in the industry, Epic connects every essential element of the policy lifecycle - from client intake through renewal - giving agencies a unified view of their book of business and direct access to carriers, products, and pricing. As those connections compound across an agency's operations, so does their competitive advantage, enabling them to take on more business, make smarter decisions, and grow without their technology holding them back.

"We're proud to see so many of our customers recognized among the industry's top agencies and brokerages, setting the standard for what great insurance looks like," said Graham Blackwell, chief executive officer, Applied. "Epic gives them the connected infrastructure to keep raising that bar, and as AI becomes central to how insurance gets done, we're excited to bring even deeper automation and connected intelligence to their business as their AI transformation partner, creating truly game-changing value along the way."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...