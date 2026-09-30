Joint Commission Honors Rick Pollack With First Lifetime Service Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced that it has awarded Rick Pollack, President and CEO Emeritus of the American Hospital Association (AHA), its inaugural Lifetime Service Award. The award, presented at Joint Commission's annual, flagship UNIFY 2026TM: Convening for Quality conference, was created to honor individuals whose careers have advanced healthcare quality, safety, and excellence in patient care through sustained leadership, innovation, and service. More than a professional achievement, the Lifetime Service Award represents a commitment to the belief that every patient deserves safe, high-quality care.

Pollack's service to America's hospitals and health systems has left an enduring mark on the healthcare landscape. During his 43-year tenure with the AHA, including more than a decade as president and CEO, Pollack has championed policies and initiatives that strengthened hospitals and health systems, expanded access to care, advanced patient safety, and supported the healthcare workforce. He is also passionate about enhancing cybersecurity preparedness across the healthcare sector and played a key role in advancing the recently announced Joint Commission and AHA Cyber Resilience Readiness (CRR), a first-of-its-kind program designed to help hospitals and health systems assess and strengthen their ability to sustain safe clinical operations during cyber-related technology outages.

“Few individuals have dedicated themselves to the healthcare field with the consistency and purpose that Rick has demonstrated throughout his career,” said Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Joint Commission.“His life's work reflects a deep commitment to strengthening healthcare organizations, supporting caregivers, and advancing better outcomes for patients. What's more, he's a fantastic peer, collaborator, and friend. I can think of no one better suited to honor with Joint Commission's first-ever Lifetime Service Award.”

“I am honored to receive Joint Commission's Lifetime Service Award,” said Pollack.“This recognition is a testament to the healthcare leaders, caregivers and advocates who work every day to make care safer, better and more accessible for every patient and every community. AHA's decades-long commitment to quality and patient safety builds on the leadership of my predecessors, making this an honor I share with them. I have been privileged to spend my career at the AHA standing alongside extraordinary people and organizations united by a powerful mission: to improve health and change lives.”

Pollack retired from his role as CEO of the AHA in September 2026. As president and CEO emeritus of the AHA, his experience will undoubtedly continue to guide and advance hospitals and the healthcare workforce.

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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About UNIFYTM

UNIFYTM is Joint Commission's premier, flagship annual conference dedicated to advancing healthcare quality, patient safety, and organizational excellence. UNIFY fosters thought leadership and amplifies key voices across the healthcare industry, uniting stakeholders to address critical challenges and shape the future of healthcare and patient safety.

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