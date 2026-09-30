Union.Ai Launches Self-Service Access On AWS Marketplace To Enable Sovereign AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Union.ai enables teams to prepare data, train and evaluate models, and serve them on infrastructure they control within their own cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union.ai, the company behind Flyte, the open-source durable AI runtime, today announced the self-service availability of its enterprise AI platform on AWS Marketplace, making it easier for engineering teams to build and operate sovereign AI in their own cloud. Teams can subscribe through AWS Marketplace, connect a cluster in their own AWS account, and begin running workloads without a sales conversation. Every new account starts with a 30-day free trial.

“Building a lasting advantage with AI requires ownership of the data and models behind it, as well as control over where AI runs,” said Ketan Umare, co-founder and CEO of Union.ai.“Sovereign AI gives organizations that foundation and freedom, so they can build on their own expertise, protect proprietary data and decide how their models evolve. With self-service access to Union, engineering teams can put those principles into practice without waiting through a sales cycle, with a durable runtime that helps them move from an initial workload to reliable production AI.”

Enabling sovereign AI in the customer's own cloud

Union.ai enables platform teams to create and manage a centralized AI platform for their users and keep data and compute within their own environment. Its managed control plane stores run IDs, schedules and artifact references, with workload inputs, outputs, logs and code remaining in the customer's own storage. Secrets resolve within the customer's data plane, and encryption keys remain under the customer's control. Teams can use managed orchestration and retain custody of their own AI assets.

“Union.ai is a partner that takes our huge ambition at Prima Mente and says let's do more,” said Hannah Madan, Co-Founder at Prima Mente, an AI biology company that leverages Union.ai for automated BioAI training data onboarding and evaluation via multi-agent workflows.“Durability, flexibility to run our own infrastructure and cloud, constant improvements and great communication make our partnership very special.”

The self-service launch follows the general availability of Flyte 2, the durable, open-source AI runtime that underpins Union.ai. The platform runs on the Kubernetes infrastructure teams already use, helping them move AI workloads from prototype to production with managed operations and in-product visibility into each run. When workloads are interrupted, they recover without repeating completed work. The broader Union.ai platform supports execution across multiple clouds and clusters, giving teams flexibility to use the infrastructure that meets their needs.

Building an AI factory on infrastructure that teams control

For teams building AI factories, Union.ai connects data preparation, model training, evaluation, and serving in a repeatable workflow. Named, versioned datasets, model checkpoints and evaluation reports let teams trace how each model was produced and coordinate work with fewer manual handoffs.

A new dataset can trigger training, and each model checkpoint can trigger evaluation before promotion to serving. Batch and real-time inference use the same runtime and artifacts as training, helping engineers verify that the model serving the requests is the one that passed evaluation. The full workflow runs within the customer's own environment.

Availability

Union.ai is available today through AWS Marketplace on the Team plan. Guided setup verifies cloud permissions, walks users through deploying the data plane into their AWS account, and runs a first workload. Billing is consolidated through the customer's AWS account, with no separate credit card required to start.

Self-service pricing is usage-based, metered on durable actions, vCPU-hours, memory and GPU-hours, with volume-banded rates and a $950 monthly minimum applied as a credit toward usage. Billing begins after the 30-day free trial. Full pricing is available at union.ai/pricing. Direct sign-up at union.ai will follow shortly after launch, with additional clouds and marketplaces planned through the end of the year. A fully managed bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) offering is also planned for later this year.

About Union.ai

Union.ai provides the durable, infrastructure-aware runtime for scaling AI workloads to production. It is the only AI runtime that runs entirely in the customer's cloud(s). Union.ai is the enterprise platform for Flyte, the first open-source AI runtime. Learn more at .

Media Contact

...