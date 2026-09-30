Pre-Rolls Overtake Flower As Canada's Top Cannabis Category By Revenue In 2025, Cones Canada Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State of the Canadian Pre-Roll Market 2026 shows one of every three dollars spent in cannabis goes to pre-rolls, totaling $1.4 billion in 2025 sales, with indica pre-rolls and multi-packs driving growth and the category projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2030

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre-rolls overtook flower in 2025 to become Canada's top cannabis category by revenue, extending a long-standing lead in unit sales, according to the newly released State of the Canadian Pre-Roll Market 2026 report from Cones Canada, the Canadian arm of Custom Cones USA.

Drawing on 2025 point-of-sale data from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, collected by cannabis analytics firm Headset, the report shows pre-roll revenue grew 6.3% to more than $1.4 billion, a 34% share of cannabis revenue. Unit sales grew 6.1% to 77.2 million, or 39.7% of all units sold.

That means nearly two of every five cannabis products sold in the tracked provinces were pre-rolls, and more than $1 of every $3 spent went to pre-rolls. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

"The pre-roll has long been a symbol of the cannabis industry, but this year in Canada it officially became the top revenue-generating category as well as the top seller by units," said Harrison Bard, CEO of Cones Canada. "Once an afterthought made with leftover trim, the pre-roll has become a highly competitive category, driven by innovation, quality and smart branding."

Pre-roll revenue has more than doubled since 2021, growing 146.6%. The report examines which segments are growing fastest, which product formats consumers prefer, how preferences differ across the four provinces, and which brands and products lead. It also projects how large the category will grow in 2026 and over the next five and 10 years.

Key Market Trends

Hybrids rule, but infused products are closing the gap. The top pre-roll segment in 2025 was again the single-strain hybrid, generating $525.5 million on 31.2 million units. Infused pre-rolls are close behind at $523.6 million, up 7.3% from the year before, on 20.6 million units.

Indica pre-rolls show the largest growth. Indica pre-rolls grew more than 20% in both revenue (21.2%) and units sold (22.8%), landing in third place among segments in both metrics.

Multi-packs dominate. Multi-packs accounted for 75.2% of all pre-roll units sold across 2024 and 2025. In 2025, every one of the top 50 pre-roll products by revenue was a multi-pack, and the 1.5-gram 3-pack format alone accounted for 27.4% of all pre-roll revenue.

Millennials lead sales. Millennials accounted for 47% of pre-roll purchases across 2024 and 2025. Gen Z is the fastest-growing cohort, with July 2026 purchases by Gen Z men up 4.1% and by Gen Z women up 3% compared with last summer.

Prices hold steady. The average pre-roll price rose just 3 cents in 2025 to $18.57, though prices vary widely by segment and unit size. Equalized to one gram, the average is $8.15. Based on $1.43 billion in revenue against $922 million in cost, pre-rolls delivered an overall retail margin of about 35.7% in 2025.

Claybourne Co. makes a fast climb. California's Claybourne Co., which launched its first Canadian pre-roll products in the fourth quarter of 2024, placed four products in the top 50, including the No. 1 product in the country, and finished fourth in revenue at more than $54 million. General Admission remains the top brand by revenue at $107.3 million.

Trends and Opportunities

Using conservative growth estimates, the report projects pre-roll revenue of roughly $1.5 billion in 2026, $1.85 billion by 2030 and $2.1 billion by 2035, with growth slowing as the market matures. Infused pre-rolls are expected to become the top revenue segment in 2026, while hybrids should continue to lead in unit sales. Indica is expected to remain a growth segment, and blunts represent an opportunity for the industry, particularly in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan is the smallest of the tracked provinces but the fastest growing, with 2025 pre-roll revenue up 11.8%. Its blunt category grew 53.4% in revenue, albeit from a small base of $1.3 million, showing that different parts of the country present different opportunities for pre-roll brands.

The full report, including market analysis, brand assessments and forward-looking insights, is available at:

About Cones Canada

Cones Canada is the Canadian arm of Custom Cones USA, with a warehouse in Ontario and direct shipping to Licensed Producers all across Canada with no additional tariffs, fees or exchange rates. Founded in 2017 by Harrison Bard and Fredrik Rading, Custom Cones USA is a leading pre-roll resource in the cannabis industry, including trusted annual reports detailing the State of the Pre-Roll Market. The team has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing, packaging, sales and branding, as well as what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive pre-roll sector. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk cones, to packaging, pre-roll machines and full product customization, they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in all sectors of the pre-roll space. Custom Cones USA has brought their top quality and always-tested pre-rolled cones and tubes to the consumer through its brand DaySavers, which is the most compliant and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market, by holding itself to the same compliance standards as regulated cannabis companies.

Media Contact:

Lex Parisi

Marketing Director

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: