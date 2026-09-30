New CHEFTM Program From Joint Commission To Recognize Healthcare Organizations Committed To Serving Patients Healthy, Enticing Food

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed in partnership with world-class chef Geoffrey Zakarian, CHEF program debuts at Tampa General Hospital

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced its new Commitment to Healthy and Enticing FoodTM (CHEFTM) recognition program, which supports healthcare organizations in improving their approach to food and nutrition. At the heart of the program is a multi-tiered recognition of hospitals and care settings across the healthcare continuum that integrate healthy, delicious, and clinically appropriate food into their operations, culture, and community engagement.

The goal of the CHEF program is to elevate and restore the role of healthy and enticing food as a critical component of patient satisfaction, patient safety, quality improvement, and overall health outcomes. Developed in partnership with renowned chef and TV personality, Geoffrey Zakarian, CHEF aims not only to make food in healthcare settings healthier; it also emphasizes the importance of maintaining enticing dishes that people want to eat.

“Let's be honest. Historically, hospital food has not had the best reputation, but it doesn't need to be that way. Food served in healthcare settings should be fresh, nourishing, and full of flavor-it should support wellness while also being something you genuinely look forward to eating,” said Zakarian,“We want to change the way healthcare organizations think about food. With CHEF, we're proving that healthy eating doesn't have to be bland or complicated. It's about quality ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and creating meals that help people feel their best while delivering an exceptional dining experience.”

Joint Commission's partnership with Zakarian will help bring his expert practical guidance directly to participating organizations. Through the CHEF program, healthcare organizations will gain actionable tips, techniques, and advice on topics ranging from improving menu design and ingredient sourcing to enhancing flavor while supporting clinical nutrition standards. Zakarian will stay connected with participating organizations through a range of initiatives, including a quarterly webinar series, newsletters, blogs, and more.

Recent data suggests that the quality of food and food service in healthcare settings can have significant implications for overall patient satisfaction and health outcomes. A 2024 report published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, a journal from the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), found that hospital patients who were dissatisfied with the food served were 2.7 times more likely to report dissatisfaction with their overall care in the hospital, and they also were 1.4 times more likely to experience complications during their stay and 1.9 times more likely to have a delayed discharge from the hospital. A separate study published in The Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition found that 51% of patients are eating half or less of their meals while hospitalized, returning that food to the kitchen as food waste.

“At a time when so many Americans are striving for healthier lifestyles and prioritizing healthy, natural, and delicious food, the CHEF program empowers healthcare organizations to make healthy, palatable food a core part of their approach to quality care,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission.“Through CHEF, Joint Commission is committed to guiding and supporting healthcare organizations as they seek to improve patient healing, workforce well-being, and community health through food.”

Participation in CHEF is voluntary and is available exclusively to Joint Commission-accredited healthcare organizations that provide food and nutrition services, including hospitals, critical access hospitals, behavioral healthcare organizations, nursing care centers, and assisted living communities. The program is structured as a three-tier maturity model to help healthcare organizations start by demonstrating their commitment to healthy and enticing food practices, then progressively build, strengthen, and fully integrate and implement these practices.

The three tiers of CHEF program are:

Tier 3 – Initial Commitment to Healthy Food Excellence: A starting level for organizations beginning this work. It includes reviewing current food practices, involving a dietitian, educating patients about healthy eating, and launching at least one healthy food improvement project.

Tier 2 – Advancing Healthy Food Excellence: A mid-level stage for building on early progress. It includes setting goals across the organization, bringing together teams from different departments, improving access to healthier food, strengthening purchasing practices, and expanding nutrition education.

Tier 1 – Community Ambassador for Healthy and Enticing Food: The highest level in the program. It reflects strong leadership support, more advanced sourcing of ingredients, and an active role in promoting healthy food and nutrition education in the community.

Tampa General Hospital is the first to attain CHEF recognition.

“At Tampa General, we know nutrition plays an important role in the healing process. In partnership with chef Geoffrey Zakarian, we embarked on a journey to transform our menu and delivery model and elevate the food we serve, as well as the patient experience. Our sophisticated selection of nutrient dense, high-quality, wholesome food is setting our patients up for the best possible outcomes and long-term success after discharge,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital | Florida Health Sciences Center.“We're grateful for the prestigious recognition from Joint Commission, and we're hopeful our story will inspire others to join in.”

For more information about the CHEF program and how to apply, visit .

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Joint Commission (202) 478-9326...