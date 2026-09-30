RELM INSURANCE APPOINTS ANKUR PANDYA AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FINANCIAL LINES AND CYBER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance ('Relm'), the leading insurer focused on emerging industries, today announced the appointment of Ankur Pandya as Senior Vice President – Financial Lines and Cyber, reporting to Shane Doyle, Chief Underwriting Officer. Based in New York, Pandya will join Relm's US operations, with a focus on growing Relm's financial lines and cyber portfolios while maintaining underwriting discipline and long-term profitability.

Pandya brings over 20 years of financial lines experience, with a particular focus on financial institutions. He joins Relm after 10 years at Chubb, where he held senior leadership and underwriting roles, led underwriting teams, managed complex portfolios, and developed relationships across the broker and client community. Prior to Chubb, Pandya spent 10 years at Travelers in underwriting and distribution roles.

At Relm, Pandya will build on the company's existing capabilities, focusing on portfolio management, underwriting discipline, team development, and broker relationships as the business enters its next phase of growth. His experience across both underwriting and distribution will support Relm's continued expansion in the US market.

“What attracted me to Relm was the combination of strong underwriting fundamentals and an entrepreneurial approach to evolving risks,” said Pandya.“There's already a strong foundation in the US, and I see a real opportunity to build on that. For me, success means growing these portfolios profitably over the long term, bringing discipline to how we manage the business, and building a team that works hard, enjoys working together, and has strong relationships with brokers and clients.”

“Ankur has spent more than two decades in financial lines and understands what it takes to manage complex portfolios through different market conditions,” said Shane Doyle, Relm's Chief Underwriting Officer.“He combines disciplined underwriting with a strong commercial mindset and longstanding relationships across the US market. We have ambitious plans for the business, and Ankur brings the leadership and experience needed to help us achieve them.”

ABOUT RELM INSURANCE

The Relm Insurance group of companies comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance was launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high-growth markets and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record make it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy.

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