Leapfrog® Expands Leapmovetm With New Licensed And Two-Player Learning Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing library of downloadable content brings familiar characters, shared play and even more ways for children to learn through movement

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. today announced an expanded slate of downloadable content for LeapMoveTM, its motion-based learning system for children ages 4 and up that combines full-body movement with curriculum-based play. Rolling out in the LeapFrog App Center through the end of 2026, the latest additions introduce licensed adventures featuring PAW Patrol® and DORA, the platform's first two-player learning experiences and additional original games, giving families even more ways to help children stay active while building foundational skills across literacy, math, problem-solving and more.

“As we continue to expand LeapMove, we're focused on giving children even more ways to learn through movement while staying true to the educational purpose of the platform,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Marketing, LeapFrog.“Every addition is thoughtfully designed to reinforce foundational learning skills while keeping play engaging. As we continue to grow the platform, our focus remains on creating purposeful play experiences that children love, and parents can feel good about.”

Familiar Characters, Fresh Learning Adventures

Among the newest additions are licensed adventures featuring PAW Patrol® and Dora. Each experience combines familiar characters with movement-based activities that encourage children to practice skills such as phonics, spelling, number recognition, math, and early problem-solving. The licensed titles include:



PAW Patrol: Adventure Bay Heroes Dora: Explore Together!

Shared Play, Shared Learning

LeapFrog is also introducing the platform's first two-player learning experiences, giving children new opportunities to move, learn and play together. These games invite children to participate side by side while practicing rhythm, letter sounds, word building, number sequences, matching, and logic. New two-player titles include:



Rhythm Superstar

Super Turbo Racers – A racing adventure that combines head-to-head play with learning challenges focused on number sequences and shapes.

Monster Basketball – A movement-based hoop-shooting experience that reinforces letter names, letter sounds, beginning word sounds and word building. Silly Showdown – A game show-style collection of motion mini-games designed to support visual puzzles, matching, logic and reasoning.

Growing the LeapMove Library

Additional original downloadable titles include Princess Catarina's Dress-up Party and Cha-Cha Chicken: Eggs on the Loose!, extending the LeapMove library with imaginative play experiences that encourage creativity and early math learning.

By the end of 2026, the LeapFrog App Center's downloadable library for LeapMove is expected to include 12 titles spanning original, licensed, single-player and two-player experiences, giving families an even broader range of ways to support children's learning through movement while reflecting different interests, learning goals and play styles.

LeapMove is a motion-based learning system designed for children ages 4–7, where kids become the controller as they jump, reach, dance and move through interactive learning adventures. Developed to help children build foundational school skills through active play, LeapMove blends physical movement with educational content in an engaging learning experience.

LeapMove comes preloaded with 25 motion-based games and adventures, plus two bonus downloadable games included with purchase. Families can continue expanding the experience through the LeapFrog App Center, where additional downloadable games are available for purchase, with prices starting at $5. LeapMove is available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, with a suggested retail price of $69.99. For additional information, visit .

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 30 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lauren Lorenzo For LeapFrog...