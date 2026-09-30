Channelscaler Appoints New Product And Sales Leaders To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rachel Fernandes and Jess Green join the executive team as Channelscaler accelerates AI innovation and expands its enterprise footprint

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the platform powering intelligent, high-performing partner ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Rachel Fernandes as Senior Vice President of Product and Jess Green as Senior Vice President of Sales.

The appointments come as Channelscaler enters its next phase of growth, expanding its enterprise footprint while accelerating investment in AI, ecosystem intelligence, and a unified platform designed to make partner revenue more measurable, predictable, and scalable. Fernandes and Green will lead two critical areas of that strategy: advancing the platform and product roadmap and scaling the company's go-to-market organization.

“Partner ecosystems are becoming more strategic, more complex, and more important to how companies grow. That creates a significant opportunity for Channelscaler,” said Brian Martin, CEO of Channelscaler.“Rachel and Jess bring the product vision and commercial leadership we need to capitalize on that opportunity. Both have proven experience scaling SaaS companies and understand how to turn customer needs into stronger products, better experiences, and measurable growth.”

Rachel Fernandes, Senior Vice President of Product, will lead Channelscaler's product strategy and roadmap as the company continues to evolve its modular platform and expand its AI and intelligence capabilities across the partner journey. Fernandes brings more than a decade of SaaS product leadership experience spanning revenue enablement, sales and marketing technology, analytics, and automation. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Product at TextUs, where she led product management, UX design and product marketing for its consumer engagement platform. Previously, as Senior Director of Product at Lessonly, she led the merger of the Lessonly and Seismic platforms, redefining the enablement category, and doubling Lessonly's ARR in the process. She has also held product leadership roles at Chili Piper, Akamai, and HubSpot, building customer-centric and intelligent platforms.



“Partner ecosystems are becoming an even bigger part of how companies go to market, but the technology supporting them hasn't always kept pace,” said Fernandes.“Channelscaler has an opportunity to change that by bringing together industry expertise, intelligence, and AI in a way that makes complex partner operations dramatically easier to manage. I'm excited to build on an already robust platform and create product that help customers make smarter decisions, move faster, and get more value from every partner relationship.”

Jess Green, Senior Vice President of Sales, will lead Channelscaler's global sales strategy and organization, with a focus on accelerating enterprise growth, expanding market reach, and helping organizations modernize how they manage and scale partner revenue. Green previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Parabola. She has also led go-to-market teams at Employ, Lever, Marketo, Parabola and ToutApp, building and scaling sales and customer organizations through periods of significant growth and multiple acquisitions.



“Companies are looking much more critically at where their next phase of efficient growth will come from, and partner ecosystems are increasingly part of that conversation,” said Green.“What stood out to me about Channelscaler is the combination of deep expertise in this market and a clear vision for where it's going. There's a tremendous opportunity to help more companies turn their partner programs into measurable, scalable growth engines, and I'm excited to help bring that story to the market.”

The additions further strengthen Channelscaler's executive team as the company invests in the next generation of partner ecosystem technology, combining automation, intelligence, and actionable insights to help companies operate more effective partner programs and drive measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about Channelscaler or request a demo, visit channelscaler.com.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including Optiv, SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey, from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.

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