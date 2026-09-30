SEB And Entersekt Strengthen The Foundations Of Secure Digital Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3-D Secure and background authentication help SEB Baltic protect payment journeys while adapting to an evolving payments landscape

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt, a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and payment security, today highlighted its long-standing partnership with SEB Baltic, supporting the financial institution's evolving digital payment authentication needs across the Baltic region.

SEB Baltic currently uses Entersekt's hosted 3-D Secure Access Control Server (ACS) to support 3-D Secure (3DS) transactions and background authentication. The solution supports multiple authentication methods and enables flexible, risk-appropriate authentication across payment journeys, helping to balance strong security with a seamless customer experience.

Over the course of the relationship, the two organizations have worked closely to address the practical technical, regulatory and operational challenges that come with running payment authentication at scale.

“For us, a successful technology partnership is about more than the capabilities of the platform. It is about having a partner that understands our challenges, listens to our requirements and works with us to find practical solutions as the market evolves. Entersekt has consistently demonstrated that level of collaboration,” said Gintautas Giržadas, Chief Product Owner of Cards & Payments Solutions at SEB Baltic.

The relationship has involved ongoing collaboration around developments in the payments ecosystem, including GDPR considerations, improvements in customer authentication experiences, and the future role of risk-based authentication. This engagement enables both organizations to consider not only the technology requirements, but also the regulatory, operational and customer experience implications of evolving payment security standards.

“The payments environment is becoming more complex. Having a partner that is willing to engage with us on a deeper level than simply providing a product is extremely valuable,” Giržadas added.

For Entersekt, the partnership reflects its approach to customer relationships: combining authentication expertise with close collaboration and a practical understanding of the environments in which financial institutions operate.

“The strongest partnerships are built around a shared ambition, not a fixed technology roadmap,” said Alessio Massagrande, Customer Success Manager at Entersekt.“Our work with SEB is a great example of how close collaboration helps both organizations navigate change, solve practical challenges and continually consider how authentication can better support security and customer experience.”

As payment fraud, authentication requirements and regulatory expectations continue to evolve across Europe, SEB and Entersekt will continue to work together to support the changing needs of digital payments.

Read the full story at entersekt.com.

About Entersekt

Entersekt provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context AwareTM Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 7.5bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world's top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit .

About SEB

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of Entersekt...