Aerospike's Network Efficiency Advantage For Rapidly Scaling Operational AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New delta replication and in-cluster compression capabilities build upon Aerospike's existing features to reduce AI's exploding network and cloud traffic tax

Key Highlights:



The distinct data and network patterns of AI agents and inference systems constantly cross-bill availability zone boundaries.

Aerospike is already designed to minimize network traffic at the database layer, combining a replication factor of two, single-node reads, and rack-aware data placement to avoid unnecessary data movement. Now, new wire compression and delta replication capabilities can further reduce data traffic for AI and other inference workloads.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc., the real-time state, context, and decisioning platform for operational AI, today expanded its network efficiency advantage for enterprises running AI inference workloads at scale.

Aerospike's architecture already minimizes the data it sends across the network, and new in-cluster wire compression and delta replication extend that advantage. The result is lower cloud data transfer costs for workloads built on frequent, incremental updates to live operational data, the dominant write pattern behind agent memory, session state, and real-time feature stores.

The Skyrocketing Costs of Every Gigabyte Billed

AI is both a compute and an infrastructure-efficiency challenge as agents proliferate and companies operationalize intelligence in response to the continuously changing state of the enterprise. According to Cisco Research, AI inference traffic grew fourfold in just eight months. Agentic AI could drive enterprise network traffic to nine times today's levels by 2035. In agent workflows, Cisco estimates that roughly 70% of traffic is associated with AI inference.

As inference AI network traffic skyrockets, so do costs. Cloud providers bill each gigabyte that crosses an availability zone boundary (in both directions), and per-gigabyte costs jump the moment traffic leaves the zone. Replica writes are the largest recurring line item on that bill, and partition migrations add to it in bursts after each cluster resizing event. By reducing a meaningful share of that traffic, Aerospike lets enterprises replicate and retain the data quality decisioning actually needs, without the cost of doing so working against them.

“The AI systems that win at scale must eliminate unnecessary effort everywhere in the stack. When AI applications and thousands of agents are constantly reaching for fresh operational context, every extra network hop, every redundant copy, and every unnecessary byte moved matters,” said Don Dama, CEO, Aerospike.“Delta replication and wire compression are the newest pieces of the network efficiency benefits Aerospike customers have experienced for years, further driving down costs without asking anyone to redesign applications, rip out infrastructure, or blow apart budgets.”

Built from the Ground Up for Maximum Infrastructure Efficiency

Aerospike was built to do more work with less infrastructure, making the database a smaller contributor to cloud costs even as AI workloads grow. This includes:



Replication Factor of 2 (RF2), a core architectural advantage since day one, writes to two nodes instead of three. This alone moves less data across the network per write than the RF3 configurations that most distributed databases require.

Quorum-free reads skip the extra step most distributed databases take of checking multiple replicas and reconciling results before answering, a step that adds network traffic to every read. Aerospike's client already knows which node holds a given record and reads it directly, without needing to check another copy first.

Active-Passive Rack, introduced in 7.3, keeps replica traffic confined to a single rack rather than sending it across the cluster. This serves local reads to applications without incurring the growing costs of cross-zone network hops.

New In-Cluster Wire Compression reduces traffic from replica writes, partition migrations, and metadata synchronizations. This compression, with no other infrastructure configuration changes, instantly reduces the public cloud bills that enterprises already pay.

New Delta Replication goes beyond this compression by sending only the bytes that have changed in a record. When combined with the existing replication model, this keeps the database efficient as clusters spread across zones and clouds. New Per-namespace metrics let enterprises see the savings on their own workloads before turning the feature on broadly, and roll back without a restart.



Wire compression, delta replication mode, and other new features are available now in Aerospike Database 8.2 as an Aerospike Enterprise Edition feature. Full configuration details and rollout guidance are available on the Aerospike website.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time state, context, and decisioning platform for operational AI, helping enterprises ground intelligence in the current reality of their business and turn it into action at scale. More than 2 billion people worldwide interact with applications built on Aerospike. Organizations across AI, financial services, telecom, and adtech, including AMD, Mistral AI, and PayPal, rely on Aerospike to retrieve, update, and act on their most critical data in milliseconds.

To learn more and get started, visit aerospike.com/get-started/.

Contact:

Chris Poisson

Look Left Marketing, Inc.

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