New-Vehicle Sales Expected To Dip Slightly In Q3 Amid Economic Headwinds, According To Edmunds
|SALES VOLUME
|2026 Q3 Forecast
|2025 Q3 Sales
|2026 Q2 Sales
|Change from 2025 Q3
|Change from 2026 Q2
|GM
|669,044
|710,462
|715,024
|-5.8%
|-6.4%
|Toyota
|642,253
|629,140
|674,118
|2.1%
|-4.7%
|Ford
|507,632
|545,553
|549,200
|-7.0%
|-7.6%
|Hyundai/Kia
|506,709
|480,176
|492,986
|5.5%
|2.8%
|Honda
|400,545
|358,848
|420,089
|11.6%
|-4.7%
|Stellantis
|315,631
|325,426
|328,816
|-3.0%
|-4.0%
|Nissan
|225,387
|223,378
|242,826
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|Industry
|4,080,755
|4,110,388
|4,232,059
|-0.7%
|-3.6%
MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER
|Market Share
|2026 Q3 Forecast
|2025 Q3 Sales
|2026 Q2 Sales
|Change from 2025 Q3
|Change from 2026 Q2
|GM
|16.4%
|17.3%
|16.9%
|-5.1%
|-3.0%
|Toyota
|15.7%
|15.3%
|15.9%
|2.8%
|-1.2%
|Ford
|12.4%
|13.3%
|13.0%
|-6.3%
|-4.1%
|Hyundai/Kia
|12.4%
|11.7%
|11.6%
|6.3%
|6.6%
|Honda
|9.8%
|8.7%
|9.9%
|12.4%
|-1.1%
|Stellantis
|7.7%
|7.9%
|7.8%
|-2.3%
|-0.5%
|Nissan
|5.5%
|5.4%
|5.7%
|1.6%
|-3.7%
About Edmunds
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTo, Twitte, Faceboo and Instagra.
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CONTACT: Talia James-Armand
Edmunds
310-491-8738...
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