BVIV Is Now Live On Markets.Xyz, Bringing Bitcoin's“Crypto VIX” Onchain In Partnership With Perps.Inc And Volmex Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First co-deployed listing between Kinetiq, Markets.xyz and Perps.inc marks the next step in opening derivative market ownership on Hyperliquid's HIP-3

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets.xyz by Kinetiq, the fully onchain, 24/7 multi-asset perpetual futures trading platform built on Hyperliquid, today unveiled the BVIV listing in partnership with Perps.inc and Volmex. The listing is the first co-deployed market between Kinetiq, Markets.xyz and Perps.inc, and the first time Volmex's Bitcoin volatility benchmark has traded as a perpetual future onchain on Hyperliquid.

BVIV tracks the Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility Index, a real-time volatility benchmark measuring the constant 30-day expected (implied) volatility of Bitcoin. Widely recognized as the“crypto VIX,” BVIV quantifies market sentiment and expected risk the same way the CBOE's VIX does for equities, giving traders a direct mechanism to express a view on volatility itself, independent of price direction.

Perps.inc became Markets.xyz's exclusive Co-Deployer under Hyperliquid's HIP-3 framework, following a partnership announced in June 2026 between Perps.inc, Kinetiq and Markets.xyz. That arrangement lets Perps.inc launch and co-manage markets directly on the Markets.xyz trading platform without independently staking the 500,000 HYPE (roughly $30 million) that HIP-3 normally requires to deploy a market. This removes a capital barrier that, along with similar ownership structures in traditional finance, has historically limited derivatives market creation to a small number of large, well-capitalized players. The Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility Index is the first market to go live under that structure.



Oracle infrastructure for the market is provided by SEDA. Because the underlying is an index rather than a traded asset, SEDA's Oracle Program publishes the BVIV index as the market's oracle reference price and computes the perpetual swap's funding rate from the Volmex methodology, using the tenor curve and the realized variance of the index. SEDA's Oracle Program validates every input, safeguards against stale or inconsistent data, bounds each update, falls back to a safe mode if inputs degrade, and cross-checks the rate daily against an independent market reference.

“Volatility is its own asset class, and until now there hasn't been a clean, onchain way to trade it directly. With the Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility Index and the co-deployment structure that made it possible, we're not just adding another ticker; we're proving out the model for how Markets.xyz by Kinetiq scales: partners like Perps.inc and Volmex bring the products, and Markets.xyz provides the venue. Expect a lot more of this,” said Justin Greenberg, Co-founder and CTO of Kinetiq and Markets.xyz.

“BVIV marks the first time a third party has launched a HIP-3 market on Hyperliquid with direct ownership of a share of its fees. It's a step toward democratizing ownership of financial markets, and for BVIV, closing the loop between their underlying IP and the revenue the market generates,” said Parker, Co-Founder of Perps.inc.

“The launch of BVIV Index perpetual futures on Hyperliquid represents a major advancement for crypto traders and investors. The market leading Bitcoin volatility index is now available to trade on the market leading onchain perpetual futures exchange, enabling efficient hedging, speculation, and access to pure Bitcoin volatility exposure. We are grateful to our partners at Kinetiq, Markets.xyz, Perps.inc, and the many others that made this first-of-its-kind integration possible,” said Cole Kennelly, Founder & CEO of Volmex Labs.

“Every asset class that moves onchain brings its own pricing challenge, and SEDA's programmable oracle layer is built to solve it. Working closely with Volmex and Perps.inc, we built a dual-oracle design that delivers continuous pricing publishing the BVIV index as the mark price and computes the funding rate using Volmex's methodology, drawing on the tenor curve and the index's realized variance. BVIV is the first of many long-tail markets that can now launch as perpetuals,” said Peter Mitchell, CEO of SEDA.

BVIV is available to trade now on Markets.xyz at markets.xyz and on Hyperliquid hyperliquid.xyz.

About Markets.xyz by Kinetiq

Markets.xyz by Kinetiq is a fully onchain, 24/7 multi-asset perpetual futures trading platform built on Hyperliquid. Created by Kinetiq, the leading liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid, with more than 80% market share and over $1 billion in TVL. Markets.xyz is a permissionless trading layer for equities, commodities, volatility products, and other asset classes, powered by its community through kmHYPE.

Markets.xyz is available as a web platform and native mobile app on iOS and Android, giving traders full access to real-time, onchain perpetuals trading from their phone, anywhere, 24/7.

To learn more, visit markets.xyz or kinetiq.xyz, or follow @Markets_xyz and @Kinetiq_xyz on X.

About Perps.inc

Perps.inc is the exclusive Co-Deployer for Markets.xyz by Kinetiq on Hyperliquid's HIP-3, letting builders, market makers, and data providers launch new perpetual markets without independently meeting HIP-3's capital requirements. Perps.inc has fielded more than 70 sub-deployer applications to date, spanning market makers, proprietary data providers, and startups looking to list niche and long-tail markets that are often untradeable anywhere else.

To learn more, visit perps. inc.

About Volmex Finance

Volmex Finance is the provider of the Volmex Implied Volatility Index family, including BVIV, real-time onchain benchmarks for crypto asset volatility modeled on the methodology behind traditional finance's VIX.



To learn more, visit volmex.finance



About SEDA

SEDA is a programmable oracle infrastructure for onchain global markets. Onchain assets bring their own pricing problems, such as closed market sessions, infrequent valuation updates or corporate action events. SEDA builds custom data methodologies on a per-market basis within Oracle Programs that ingest an asset's context alongside its price, supporting markets built on any asset.

To learn more, visit seda.xyz or follow @sedaprotocol on X.

Media Contact

Justin Greenberg, Co-founder and CTO of Kinetiq | Markets.xyz

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