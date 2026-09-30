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The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) Announces H1 2026 Results
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 30 September 2026 – The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), a leading multilateral impact financial institution, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, demonstrating resilience and disciplined execution amid a challenging and evolving regional operating environment.
For the six-month period ending 30 June 2026, TAEF recorded net income of USD 125.4mn, supported by the strength of its diversified business model, efficient cost management and continued contribution across its core business lines.
The Fund’s total assets reached USD 14.0bn, compared with USD 13.4bn at year-end 2025, reflecting continued deployment across Corporate Banking and Investments. Total shareholders’ equity increased to USD 3.8bn, further reinforcing TAEF’s strong balance sheet and capacity to support its long-term mandate.
Khalid Al-Ruwaigh, Chief Executive Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, said: “Our performance during the first half of 2026 demonstrates the resilience of The Arab Energy Fund and the strength of our diversified business model. Against a challenging regional and global backdrop, we remained focused on disciplined execution, prudent risk management and supporting our partners across the energy sector.”
He added: “Our strong balance sheet and capital position provide us with a solid foundation to continue mobilizing capital and investing in the region’s evolving energy ecosystem.”
TAEF maintained a strong capital position during the period, with a capital adequacy ratio of 27.91% as of 30 June 2026. The Fund also maintained a diversified funding profile, with strong sukuk and bonds totaling approximately USD 6.9 billion at period-end.
Vicky Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, said: “Our H1 2026 results reflect robust balance sheet management and operational resilience through a period of heightened uncertainty. We delivered net income of USD 125.4 million while growing our asset base to USD 14 billion and maintaining a strong capital adequacy ratio of 27.91%. This financial strength gives us the flexibility to continue executing our strategy while maintaining prudent risk and liquidity management.”
Across its core business lines, TAEF delivered strong operational performance during the first half of 2026. Corporate Banking assets reached USD 6.2 billion, while Investments & Partnerships recorded assets of USD 1.89 billion. Treasury and Capital Markets maintained assets of USD 5.42 billion, while continuing to support TAEF’s funding, liquidity and balance sheet management amid evolving market conditions.
During the first half of 2026, TAEF raised nearly USD 1.35 billion through sukuk and bond issuances, alongside USD 350 million in term financing, while continuing to proactively manage its funding and liquidity position.
TAEF enters the second half of 2026 with a strong balance sheet and capital position, maintaining its focus on strategic capital deployment and opportunities that support energy security, infrastructure development and long-term economic growth across the region.
For the six-month period ending 30 June 2026, TAEF recorded net income of USD 125.4mn, supported by the strength of its diversified business model, efficient cost management and continued contribution across its core business lines.
The Fund’s total assets reached USD 14.0bn, compared with USD 13.4bn at year-end 2025, reflecting continued deployment across Corporate Banking and Investments. Total shareholders’ equity increased to USD 3.8bn, further reinforcing TAEF’s strong balance sheet and capacity to support its long-term mandate.
Khalid Al-Ruwaigh, Chief Executive Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, said: “Our performance during the first half of 2026 demonstrates the resilience of The Arab Energy Fund and the strength of our diversified business model. Against a challenging regional and global backdrop, we remained focused on disciplined execution, prudent risk management and supporting our partners across the energy sector.”
He added: “Our strong balance sheet and capital position provide us with a solid foundation to continue mobilizing capital and investing in the region’s evolving energy ecosystem.”
TAEF maintained a strong capital position during the period, with a capital adequacy ratio of 27.91% as of 30 June 2026. The Fund also maintained a diversified funding profile, with strong sukuk and bonds totaling approximately USD 6.9 billion at period-end.
Vicky Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, said: “Our H1 2026 results reflect robust balance sheet management and operational resilience through a period of heightened uncertainty. We delivered net income of USD 125.4 million while growing our asset base to USD 14 billion and maintaining a strong capital adequacy ratio of 27.91%. This financial strength gives us the flexibility to continue executing our strategy while maintaining prudent risk and liquidity management.”
Across its core business lines, TAEF delivered strong operational performance during the first half of 2026. Corporate Banking assets reached USD 6.2 billion, while Investments & Partnerships recorded assets of USD 1.89 billion. Treasury and Capital Markets maintained assets of USD 5.42 billion, while continuing to support TAEF’s funding, liquidity and balance sheet management amid evolving market conditions.
During the first half of 2026, TAEF raised nearly USD 1.35 billion through sukuk and bond issuances, alongside USD 350 million in term financing, while continuing to proactively manage its funding and liquidity position.
TAEF enters the second half of 2026 with a strong balance sheet and capital position, maintaining its focus on strategic capital deployment and opportunities that support energy security, infrastructure development and long-term economic growth across the region.
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