Ipermit President And CEO Ian Jacoby Joins Follow Inc Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Operator who scaled a national permitting services company through tech to advise on go-to-market, commercial partnerships and practical application of AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- follow Inc, a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced that Ian Jacoby, President and Chief Executive Officer of iPermit, has joined its Advisory Board, effective August 19, 2026. Jacoby will advise the founding team as the company builds followNET, its Instagram-based owned-media network, and develops followOS, its autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses, targeted for launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Over more than 20 years, Jacoby has helped grow iPermit into a nationwide permitting, testing and inspection services organization serving contractors and enterprise partners, with more than one million permits processed nationwide. He has helped lead the development of the company's proprietary platform, automated workflows and direct integrations with organizations including The Home Depot and ServiceTitan, using technology to simplify and scale traditionally complex, manual processes.

In an advisory capacity with follow Inc, Jacoby will provide strategic guidance on company direction, go-to-market strategy, commercial partnerships, fundraising and operations across followNET and followOS, and counsel to the Chief Executive Officer on organizational design, senior hiring, and platform and channel partnerships. Mr. Jacoby serves in an advisory capacity and holds no office, directorship or authority to bind follow Inc.

“Ian has spent two decades taking a process that small businesses dread and making it simple, fast and scalable through technology and the right partnerships. That is exactly the problem followOS is built to solve for advertising. His operator's instincts on go-to-market, partnerships and putting AI to practical use will make us better at every step between here and launch.”

- Dean K. Ladell, Chief Executive Officer, follow Inc

PO Box 69, Agoura Hills, California 91376 · ·...

ABOUT IAN JACOBY

Ian Jacoby is the President and Chief Executive Officer of iPermit, a nationwide permitting, testing and inspection services company that uses technology to simplify and scale traditionally complex, manual processes. Over more than 20 years he has helped grow iPermit into a national organization serving contractors and enterprise partners, with more than one million permits processed nationwide, and has helped lead the development of its proprietary platform, automated workflows and direct integrations with organizations including The Home Depot and ServiceTitan.

He brings an operator's perspective on scaling businesses, strategic partnerships, technology adoption, national expansion and acquisitions, with a particular focus on the practical application of artificial intelligence to his customer's marketing & communications businesses.

Jacoby serves on the follow Inc Advisory Board, where he advises the founding team on go-to

market strategy, commercial partnerships, fundraising and operations across followNET and

followOS.

ABOUT follow Inc

follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based, vertically integrated digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. followNET, follow Inc's Instagram-based owned-media network, is being built toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, developed in phases. followOS, follow Inc's autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses, is designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on their behalf and is targeted for launch in the second quarter of 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dean K. Ladell

follow Inc

...

follow-inc

Dean Ladell

follow Inc

+1 213-324-5185

email us here

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iPermit President and CEO Ian Jacoby Joins follow Inc Advisory Board News Provided By follow Inc September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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