John Celentano - Owner of Soundview HVAC

A TOP-RATED LONG ISLAND HVAC COMPANY RECOMMENDS THE SYSTEM 2000 BOILER SYSTEM FOR EFFICIENT HOME HEATING

- John CelentanoMIDDLE ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soundview Heat and Air Conditioning, one of Long Island's top-rated HVAC contractors, is recommending Energy Kinetics System 2000 boilers for families ready to upgrade their heating ahead of winter. A more efficient boiler lets homeowners keep the radiators and baseboards already in place, rather than planning a costly conversion to a forced-air system with a furnace or heat pump.A significant portion of Long Island's housing stock was built before central air ductwork was standard in suburban design. Families that rely on boilers for winter heating will get the most value when retaining the underlying infrastructure but upgrading the boiler.System 2000 boilers are designed and made in the USA and can save homeowners up to 40% on their heating bill, compared to condensing and cast-iron boilers.“Long Island families who use boiler systems for heating are going to see higher prices for oil deliveries this winter,” said John Celentano, one of the owners of Soundview HVAC.“A homeowner has little control over fuel costs, but full control over their boiler. We supply and install Energy Kinetics System 2000 boilers, which include technology to minimize efficiency losses. Every dollar saved matters at current heating oil prices on Long Island.”LONG ISLAND HEATING OIL PRICES ARE UP 70% IN 2026The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority surveyed average heating oil prices on September 21, 2026[A1.1], finding a statewide average of $6.27 per gallon and a Long Island average of $6.37 per gallon. This is a 70.1% increase from a year ago.Prices are expected to increase in winter as demand surges. Families that buy heating oil on variable-rate contracts or through COD services will pay more to heat their homes in 2026.HOW THE SYSTEM 2000 BOILER REDUCES ENERGY SPENDINGThe System 2000 boiler, available from Soundview HVAC in Suffolk County, is a high-efficiency heating and domestic hot water system that can run on natural gas, propane, or heating oil. Monthly bill reduction of up to 40% is possible, thanks to an Energy Manager system that intelligently redirects excess heat into the home or a hot water storage tank..System 2000 units have an AFUE rating of 88.6% with a low variance between real-world and laboratory-measured efficiency..It uses a low-mass thermal purge design to save waste energy by storing it in a tank or distributing it through the home's heating system..A Brookhaven National Laboratory study found that boilers produced by Energy Kinetics had real-world efficiency of up to 85%.John Celentano explains how this works in practice, saying that“Standardized boiler ratings like AFUE measure performance in the best-case laboratory scenario, but don't account for wasted heat energy. System 2000 boilers have an AFUE and real efficiency rating that are closely comparable. High thermal efficiency means less wasted oil, a lower bill, and a more affordable home over winter.”WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO REPLACE A BOILER?Home boilers have an average replacement age of 15 to 20 years. Families should consider installing a System 2000 or similarly efficient boiler when:.The existing unit needs frequent repairs, or the repair cost exceeds 50% of a new unit..Energy bills have notably increased..Room-to-room heating is inconsistent..The existing boiler has obsolete parts that are difficult to source.Soundview HVAC offers free consultations and estimates for boiler replacements and all types of home heating upgrades.ABOUT SOUNDVIEW HVACSoundview Heat and Air Conditioning Corp. is a Long Island HVAC contractor serving all of Suffolk County. Its licensed contractors offer HVAC installation, maintenance, and 24/7 emergency repairs. Founded in 2000 and operating continuously since then, it has a 4.9-star rating from over 1,200 Google reviews, making it one of Long Island's best-rated Suffolk County HVAC companies.CONTACT:Soundview Heat and Air Conditioning Corp.Phone: (631) 209-1744Fax: (631) 209-1745Email:...Web:

John Celentano

Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp

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SWITCHING TO A SYSTEM 2000 BOILER COULD OFFSET OIL PRICE SHOCK ON LONG ISLAND THIS WINTER, SAYS SOUNDVIEW HVAC News Provided By Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Technology



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