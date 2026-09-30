Sherweb Grows Ireland And UK Footprint As Microwarehouse Becomes Sherweb

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company to Add Roles Across the UK and Ireland Spanning Partner Success, AI and Cybersecurity as it Brings Regional Operations Under One Global Brand

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sherweb, the Canadian cloud distributor and technology service provider that gives managed service providers (MSPs) everything they need to run and scale their offerings, announced that MicroWarehouse (MWH), a leading IT solutions provider in Ireland, is now operating under the Sherweb name following its acquisition. The transition marks the next phase of Sherweb's international expansion strategy, establishing Ireland as the company's European headquarters.

Since Sherweb acquired MicroWarehouse in 2024, the Ireland business has delivered double-digit growth, reflecting strong demand from MSPs across the region. Earlier this year, Sherweb also expanded into the UK and secured a $125 million investment from Investissement Québec to support its continued global expansion. The company now operates as one global brand across Canada, the U.S., Ireland and the UK, combining its global marketplace and capabilities with local expertise to support more than 7,500 MSPs worldwide.

Ireland and the UK are home to more than 15,000 MSPs, most of which are navigating an increasing number of tools and platforms needed to meet customer expectations. As a result, they're looking for external partners who can manage cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, AI adoption and other evolving IT needs on their behalf. Sherweb has been steadily building its presence across both markets to support that demand, including through its work with Huntress as the company's first global distribution partner.

To support its continued growth in Ireland and the UK, Sherweb is currently adding over a dozen new roles spanning business development, partner success, technical support, AI and cybersecurity. The company will also build on MicroWarehouse's longstanding Microsoft expertise, receiving the Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition in Ireland seven times in the past decade.

"Bringing MicroWarehouse fully into Sherweb gives us a strong foundation for our next stage of growth in Ireland, the UK and Europe," said Matthew Cassar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sherweb. "For more than three decades, MicroWarehouse has built trusted relationships with partners across the region. By combining that legacy with Sherweb's global scale, marketplace and expertise, we're creating new opportunities for MSPs while maintaining the local knowledge and support they value. Together, we're building an even stronger platform to help partners thrive in the years ahead."

Customers who worked with MicroWarehouse will continue working with a dedicated local team and points of contact they know well, now with expanded access to Sherweb's global marketplace and partner ecosystem. They will also retain access to the same hardware offerings and services.

"Ireland and the UK are key markets for Sherweb, and we're committed to giving our partners the guidance and hands-on support they value, now enhanced by Sherweb's broader capabilities," said Rob Driver, Managing Director, Cloud at Sherweb. "This includes expanding their AI capabilities through our Customer Zero approach, where we're applying AI across our own business, measuring outcomes and sharing those learnings with MSPs so they can adopt AI with greater confidence and deliver more value to their customers"

With Ireland serving as its European headquarters, Sherweb plans to continue investing in the region as it expands its international footprint and gives MSPs the resources and expertise they need to succeed alongside the businesses they support.

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About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company's MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb's dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead and enhance service delivery. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the U.S. and the UK.

Kieran Powell

Sherweb

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Sherweb Grows Ireland and UK Footprint as MicroWarehouse Becomes Sherweb News Provided By Sherweb September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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