On International Podcast Day, AMPP Shares Global Voices And Practical Lessons In Materials Protection

AMPP Podcasts

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Recent podcast series feature AMPP Ambassadors, Spanish-speaking professionals and discussions on corrosion, coatings and asset integrity

- Ben DuBoseHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A coatings inspector in the field, a pipeline integrity specialist and a researcher developing standards may approach different problems, but each has experience others can learn from. Today, on International Podcast Day, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, invites everyone to explore those conversations through its free podcast library.AMPP's podcasts were downloaded or streamed over 15,000 times from July 2025 through June 2026, making for an approximate 23% increase over the same period from the previous year.Among the newest episodes is a four-part series featuring members of the 2026 AMPP Ambassador Class. Part of AMPP's fifth-anniversary Then and Now series, it brings together professionals from several countries to discuss how field experience informs standards, how pipeline teams make asset integrity decisions, the potential of data and AI in corrosion engineering, and lessons learned from coating performance and inspections.“Some of the most useful lessons in this profession come from hearing how someone else solved a problem in the field,” said Ben DuBose, AMPP News Editor and host of the AMPP podcast series.“Our podcasts give people a chance to hear those experiences directly, whether the conversation is about a technical challenge, a changing standard, or a career path they hadn't considered.”AMPP also introduced“Chapter Takeover,” a multi-episode series in Spanish that gives Spanish-speaking members a platform and highlights the work of chapters across Latin America. Hosted by AMPP-certified inspector and instructor Jorge T. Reyna, the conversations cover subjects including nondestructive testing, ultrasonic corrosion monitoring, coatings inspection, pipeline integrity, and professional education.Listeners looking for a specific topic can explore interviews across AMPP's broader library. Recent episodes examine coatings performance standards, technical content and emerging technologies, and coatings market trends in North America. The library offers free conversations with professionals working across materials protection, corrosion prevention, and protective coatings.The ambassador series,“Chapter Takeover,” and the full podcast library are available at publications/digital-link/podcasts.

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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On International Podcast Day, AMPP Shares Global Voices and Practical Lessons in Materials Protection News Provided By AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Social Media, World & Regional



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