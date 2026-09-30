Lofty Pops Growth Surges As More Families Choose Organic Frozen Treats

USDA Organic ice pop brand builds momentum across zoos, family destinations, and retail as it prepares for 2027 expansion

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lofty Pops, a Michigan-based USDA certified organic handcrafted ice pop brand, is closing out its strongest season to date, reporting 33 percent year-over-year growth as the company expands across zoos, family destinations, and retail throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Between April and Labor Day, across 24 locations, Lofty Pops saw an increase of 33 percent compared with the same timeframe in 2025. Growth among the company's zoo and family attraction partners has been a major contributor, providing Lofty Pops with a proven model for reaching families in what the company calls "high-energy venues."

"We started Lofty Pops because we believed that families wanted different options in the places where they're already spending time together," said Natalie Heiter, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Lofty Pops. "Now we have several seasons of real-world sales data showing that families are responding. That gives us tremendous confidence as we look toward 2027."

Lofty Pops 2026 results by the numbers

Key season-to-date results include:

●33 percent overall year-over-year growth

●Over 24 zoo, family attraction, and retail partners across four states

●88% of sales came from Lofty Pops' five core flavors, including Strawberry Lemon, Blue Razzberry, Chocolate Fudge, Orange Dreamsicle, and Pina Colada

●The brand tested several new flavors with Watermelon Bliss being a fan favorite frozen treat that dominated the top introduction of this year

The company's growth has also helped Lofty Pops refine its approach to family destinations. Depending on the partnership, Lofty Pops can provide branded kiosks, mobile carts, and merchandisers free of charge, allowing venues to create a highly visible branded experience.

"We want to make Lofty Pops as easy for our partners as it is exciting for their guests," Heiter said. "If we're asking a venue to believe in our brand, we believe that we should invest in making it successful there too."

Building for 2027

Lofty Pops enters its next stage of growth with USDA Organic certification, new shelf-ready packaging, expanded distribution capabilities through Lipari Foods, and a business model that has now been proven across multiple markets and venue types. The company is actively pursuing new zoo, attraction, foodservice, and retail partnerships for 2027 as it looks to significantly expand its geographic footprint.

"For the first few years, our job was to prove that this idea could work. We've done that," said Philip Stakich, co-founder and CEO of Lofty Pops. "We know that families want the product, we know that our partners can be successful with it, and we've built the distribution and operational capabilities to support a much larger footprint. Now our focus shifts to scale."

Stakich said that the company's long-term opportunity extends well beyond any single sales channel, with Lofty Pops building a brand designed to meet families wherever they spend their time together.

"We see a path for Lofty Pops to become a nationally recognized CPG frozen treat brand," Stakich added. "Zoos and high-energy family destinations have given us an incredible foundation, retail is opening another major growth channel, and we're still very early in what we believe this brand can become. We have proven that the model works. Now we're ready to take it into many more markets."

Organizations interested in carrying Lofty Pops or exploring a partnership for the 2027 season can visit .

About Lofty Pops

Lofty Pops is a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand founded by a brother-and-sister team dedicated to creating better-for-you frozen treats. Each flavor is chef-crafted using real fruit and certified organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Lofty Pops are dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, making them accessible to families with diverse dietary needs. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo in 2024, Lofty Pops has expanded to premier family destinations across the Midwest and is continuing its national growth. For more information, visit and follow @eatloftypops on social media.



Rachel Slotnick

McLean Media

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Lofty Pops Growth Surges as More Families Choose Organic Frozen Treats News Provided By McLean Media September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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