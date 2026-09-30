Romeo Orthopaedics Brings Patient-First Advanced Orthopaedic Care To Inside Business Today With Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Dr. Anthony Romeo on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Anthony Romeo Shares His Vision for Direct Specialty Care and a More Personalized Approach to Shoulder, Elbow &Sports Medicine

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Romeo Orthopaedics, a specialized orthopaedic practice focused on advanced treatment of shoulder, elbow, and sports-related injuries, will be featured on Inside Business Today, hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. Founder Dr. Anthony Romeo shares why, after more than 30 years at the forefront of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, he launched an independent practice designed to put the physician-patient relationship back at the center of care. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on October 2, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30am CST.Launched in late 2025 in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Romeo Orthopaedics represents the next chapter in Dr. Romeo's decades-long career treating everyone from professional and Olympic athletes to active adults, physically demanding workers, and patients struggling with chronic pain or unsuccessful previous surgeries.The practice was built around a straightforward idea: give patients direct access to highly specialized expertise while creating a care experience that is compassionate, attentive, innovative, and deeply personal.After decades of working within larger healthcare systems, Dr. Romeo saw an opportunity to create an independent model that would give him greater control over the patient experience and allow him to integrate advanced surgical techniques, innovative procedures and implants, and individualized rehabilitation into a more comprehensive approach to care.“Patients don't care how much you know until they know how much you care,” said Dr. Romeo.“I wanted to get back to the roots of what healthcare is supposed to be-a relationship between the physician and patient, working together toward the best possible outcome.”During the Inside Business Today interview, Dr. Romeo discusses his decision to establish Romeo Orthopaedics and the philosophy behind what the practice calls direct specialty care. Rather than taking a broad general orthopaedic approach, the practice is highly focused on shoulder, elbow, and arm-related sports injuries, allowing Dr. Romeo to treat routine cases as well as some of the most challenging complex and revision cases.Approximately half of the procedures Dr. Romeo performs each year are revision surgeries, addressing problems following previous surgical procedures. His goal is to give patients who may have accepted chronic pain, limited mobility, or an unsuccessful prior outcome another opportunity to restore function and improve their quality of life.With more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and 2,000 lectures throughout his career, Dr. Romeo has also played a significant role in advancing and teaching modern surgical techniques for shoulder and elbow conditions. He has served as a team physician for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls, treated NCAA, MLB, professional and Olympic-level athletes, served as President of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, and remains an active member of the Major League Baseball Research Committee.“Dr. Romeo's story is about what happens when decades of expertise are combined with a willingness to rethink how care is delivered,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“His commitment to creating a more direct and personal relationship with patients while continuing to push innovation in his field is what makes this such an interesting story.”The segment also explores how Romeo Orthopaedics is designed to make the treatment and recovery process more comprehensive for patients. From diagnosis and treatment planning to surgery, rehabilitation, and post-operative resources, the practice seeks to bring the different components of recovery together rather than leaving patients to navigate the process on their own.“We're excited to feature Romeo Orthopaedics on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production.“Dr. Romeo has spent more than three decades advancing his field, but what stood out to our producers was his decision to take all of that experience and build something centered around the patient. His story is not only about innovation in orthopaedics-it's about restoring trust, access, and personal connection to the physician-patient relationship.”For Dr. Romeo, that relationship is particularly important for patients who arrive at the practice frustrated, fearful, or uncertain about whether they can return to the activities that matter to them. The goal extends beyond treating an injury; it is to help patients reduce pain, restore function, regain confidence, and return as closely as possible to their pre-injury level of performance.That philosophy applies whether the patient is a professional athlete trying to return to competition, a worker whose livelihood depends on physical function, an active adult hoping to get back to a favorite sport, or someone seeking relief after years of shoulder or elbow pain.As Romeo Orthopaedics begins its next chapter, Dr. Romeo hopes the independent practice can demonstrate what is possible when specialized expertise, medical innovation, and compassionate care are brought together around the individual patient.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on October 2, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30pm CST to learn how Dr. Anthony Romeo and Romeo Orthopaedics are rethinking the patient experience through direct specialty orthopaedic care.About Romeo OrthopaedicsRomeo Orthopaedics is a specialized orthopaedic practice in Burr Ridge, Illinois, founded by internationally recognized orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo. Focused on shoulder, elbow, and sports-related injuries, the practice provides direct specialty care for patients ranging from elite athletes and physically active individuals to those managing chronic pain, complex injuries, and previous unsuccessful surgeries. Built around a patient-first model, Romeo Orthopaedics combines specialized expertise, advanced treatment options, innovative surgical techniques, and personalized rehabilitation with direct access to Dr. Romeo and his team. Learn more at .About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Romeo Orthopaedics Brings Patient-First Advanced Orthopaedic Care to Inside Business Today with Bill & Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.