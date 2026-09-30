NAPAICC Examines The Growing Property Insurance Crisis On Inside Business Today With Hosts Bill And Giuliana Rancic

NAPAICC on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

NAPAICC Team Explores What Homeowners and Business Owners Need to Know Before-and After-Property Damage Strikes

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAPAICC INC, a public adjusting and insurance claim consulting firm representing homeowners and business owners following property damage, will be featured on Inside Business Today, hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. Members of the NAPAICC team join the program to examine an often-overlooked side of America's growing property insurance crisis: what happens when policyholders actually need to use the coverage they have been paying for. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on October 2, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30pm CST.While much of the national insurance conversation has focused on rising premiums, carrier solvency, reinsurance, and market instability, NAPAICC believes another critical issue deserves greater attention-the experience of homeowners and business owners navigating the claims process after their property has already been damaged.At the heart of the conversation is a fundamental question: Does the policy perform when the policyholder needs it most?NAPAICC represents insured homeowners and businesses following losses involving hurricanes, wind, fire, water, mold, collapse, and other covered events. The firm works on behalf of policyholders to document damages, analyze coverage, develop claim files, and assist insureds when claims become complex, disputed, denied, or potentially underpaid.The NAPAICC team brings together experience across insurance adjusting, public adjusting, construction, restoration, estimating, and complex property claim analysis-allowing the firm to examine claims from multiple perspectives.That multidisciplinary approach extends beyond the insurance estimate itself. NAPAICC examines policy and claim documentation alongside the practical realities of repairing and rebuilding damaged property, including labor, materials, construction sequencing, building codes, mitigation, restoration, and actual repair costs.During the Inside Business Today interview, the NAPAICC team discusses what it sees as an inherent knowledge and resource imbalance in the claims process. Insurance companies have experienced adjusters, consultants, engineers, attorneys, estimating platforms, and internal claims systems available to them, while many homeowners and business owners may be navigating a significant property claim for the first time.The segment explores why documentation can become one of the most important components of a property claim. For NAPAICC, the claim file should reflect the complete picture-the policy language, cause of loss, actual damage, repair costs, code requirements, photographs, estimates, and real-world construction conditions.“We're not just writing estimates. We're building claim files that tell the truth,” said Scott Harris, CEO of NAPAICC.“Disaster recovery should not require a homeowner or business owner to become an insurance expert overnight.”The conversation also brings the physical reality of rebuilding into focus, examining what happens beyond the paperwork when damaged property actually has to be repaired, restored, or rebuilt. The team discusses the potential gaps between an estimate on paper and the actual labor, materials, sequencing, mitigation, and construction required to return a property to its pre-loss condition.“Property insurance affects millions of homeowners and businesses, but most people don't spend much time thinking about the claims process until something goes wrong,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“The NAPAICC team helps bring attention to the importance of understanding coverage, documenting property damage, and being better informed before a loss ever occurs.”The segment also focuses on consumer preparedness. NAPAICC encourages property owners to understand their policies, deductibles, exclusions, and coverage limitations in advance and to maintain appropriate documentation of their property rather than waiting until they are dealing with the pressure of an active claim.“We're excited to feature NAPAICC on Inside Business Today because this is ultimately a story about education, advocacy, and preparedness,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production.“What stood out to our producers was the breadth of experience the NAPAICC team brings to the conversation. By looking at property claims through the lenses of insurance, adjusting, construction, restoration, and real-world recovery, they're helping consumers better understand a complicated process most of us hope we never have to navigate.”The stakes can become even greater for businesses. A commercial property loss can extend beyond physical damage to affect operations, tenants, revenue, employees, inspections, repairs, and overall business continuity. For homeowners, a significant loss can mean displacement while simultaneously navigating mitigation, reconstruction, contents claims, code requirements, and other components of recovery.NAPAICC's broader mission is to make that process easier to understand while advocating for greater transparency and accountability throughout the property insurance system.The firm is also expanding its consumer education efforts through The NAPAICC Insider, an educational media platform focused on property insurance, claim handling, insurance reform, disaster recovery, construction costs, and policyholder issues.Looking ahead, NAPAICC is working toward a multi-state advocacy model that combines experienced claims professionals, construction expertise, documentation systems, and emerging AI-assisted tools to help policyholders better understand their coverage and make more informed decisions following property damage.Ultimately, NAPAICC says the goal is not to create fear around insurance, but greater clarity about how the system works, what consumers should know before a loss occurs, and what resources may be available when a claim becomes complicated.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on October 2, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30pm CST to learn how the NAPAICC team is working to educate and advocate for policyholders amid a changing property insurance landscape.About NAPAICCNAPAICC INC is a public adjusting and insurance claim consulting firm representing homeowners and business owners following property damage involving hurricanes, wind, fire, water, mold, collapse, and other covered events. Combining experience in public adjusting, insurance claims, construction, restoration, estimating, coverage analysis, and claim documentation, NAPAICC works on behalf of insured policyholders-not insurance companies. Through its consulting and advocacy work and its educational platform, The NAPAICC Insider, the company seeks to help consumers better understand property insurance, prepare for potential losses, and navigate complex claims. Learn more at .About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAPAICC Examines the Growing Property Insurance Crisis on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.