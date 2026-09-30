The Hillman Group Celebrates 60+ Years Of Innovation And Growth On Inside Business Today With Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Jon Michael Adinolfi, CEO of Hillman Group on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Jon Michael Adinolfi Shares Hillman's Blueprint for Growth, Customer Commitment, and Path Toward $2.5 Billion in Sales in Exclusive Segment

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hillman Group, a leading North American provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, will be featured on Inside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi shares how Hillman is building on more than six decades of experience while executing a strategic blueprint designed to strengthen its core business, expand into new categories and professional markets, and create long-term value.The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on October 2, 2026, at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST.Founded in Cincinnati in 1964 by Max Hillman Sr. and his wife, Alice, Hillman began when the couple borrowed $2,000 from a family member to purchase a small fastener franchise. Max built the business around a straightforward philosophy: provide reliable products, deliver exceptional service, and build strong customer relationships.More than 60 years later, those principles remain at the heart of Hillman. Today, the company offers an extensive portfolio spanning fasteners, hardware, gloves and work gear, key duplication services, and other essential categories. Supported by more than 1,200 field sales professionals and a direct-to-store distribution model, Hillman combines broad product expertise with hands-on service designed to help its retail and professional customers grow.During the Inside Business Today interview, Adinolfi discusses Hillman's blueprint for value creation and its long-term path toward becoming a $2.5 billion business. The strategy includes continued growth within its core categories, expanding its customer footprint, pursuing strategic acquisitions, entering adjacent categories, and accelerating its presence among professional customers.Expansion into the Pro channel represents a significant opportunity, increasing Hillman's target addressable market from approximately $6 billion to $12 billion. By combining its established retail expertise with products and solutions for professionals who fix, build, and create every day, Hillman is positioning itself to serve a broader segment of the market.The segment also explores what has differentiated Hillman throughout its history: a service model built around close customer relationships. Its extensive field organization, direct-to-store capabilities, category management expertise, global sourcing network, and focus on innovation allow Hillman to provide support that extends beyond simply putting products on the shelf.That commitment to innovation can be seen across its product portfolio, including its Power Pro construction fastener programs, as well as investments in the infrastructure supporting its customers. Hillman is opening what it calls its“distribution center of the future” in Forest Park, Ohio, near the community where its story began more than six decades ago-connecting its Cincinnati roots with the technology, scale, and operational capabilities needed for its next chapter.“Hillman is a great example of an American business that has never stopped evolving,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“They've built tremendous scale while maintaining the customer relationships, service, and values that have been part of the company from the beginning.”“We're proud to share Hillman's story with the Inside Business Today audience and highlight the people, innovation, and customer commitment that have driven our company for more than 60 years,” said Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and CEO of Hillman.“From our roots as a family-owned business to the company we are today, our story is one of continuous evolution and a deep commitment to our customers.”“We're excited to feature The Hillman Group on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production.“Their story combines an incredible entrepreneurial legacy with a clear vision for the future. From expanding into the Pro market and investing in innovation to strengthening distribution and customer service, Hillman demonstrates how a company can honor its roots while continuing to find new opportunities for growth.”Adinolfi also discusses the people and culture behind Hillman's success. Recognized as a USA Today Top Workplaces award winner, the company has refreshed its vision, mission, and values to align its team around its next phase of growth, with core values centered on People First, Accountability and Ownership, Customer Commitment, Integrity & Trust, and Resilience.As Hillman looks toward the future, its focus remains on disciplined growth, innovation, strategic expansion, and strengthening the partnerships that have fueled the company for more than six decades.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on October 2, 2026, at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how The Hillman Group is building on its legacy while pursuing its next era of growth.To learn more about The Hillman Group, visit Hillman. Hillman is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker HLMN.About The Hillman GroupFounded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial customers. For more than 60 years, Hillman has built strategic partnerships with North America's leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. The company differentiates itself through its field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, global sourcing and supply chain expertise, and extensive product portfolio. Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions.About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming and ReachTV, the series features companies and leaders shaping the future of business. Learn more at

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The Hillman Group Celebrates 60+ Years of Innovation and Growth on Inside Business Today with Bill & Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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