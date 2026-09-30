Vespa.Ai Achieves AWS AI Competency

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition in the AI Software category validates Vespa's expertise in building production AI search applications on AWS.

- Jon BratsethTRONDHEIM, NORWAY, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vespa today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency in the AI Software category. This designation recognizes Vespa as an AWS Partner that helps customers build, deploy, and operate large-scale AI applications on AWS, using proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer success.As organizations increasingly adopt AI search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI agents, retrieval has become a critical part of the AI stack. The Vespa AI Search Platform combines hybrid retrieval, advanced ranking, machine learning inference, and real-time serving within a single platform, reducing infrastructure complexity while delivering the low latency and scalability required for production AI."Organizations building AI on AWS are solving some of the industry's most ambitious engineering challenges," said Jon Bratseth, CEO of Vespa. "As AI search and AI agents move into production, they need architectures that deliver accuracy, scalability, and predictable performance without unnecessary complexity. We're pleased that AWS has recognized Vespa's ability to help customers build and operate these next-generation AI applications."Vespa is trusted in production by organizations including Perplexity, Spotify, Yahoo, and many others building AI search applications at scale. Across industries including information platforms, digital commerce, media and advertising, and life sciences, Vespa powers billions of queries and recommendations with predictable latency and real-time updates.Watch how Vespa powers AI search on AWS.About the AWS AI CompetencyThe AWS Competency Program is designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and proven technical expertise. AWS AI Competency Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process to demonstrate their ability to help customers successfully build, deploy, and manage AI solutions on AWS.About VespaVespa develops the Vespa AI Search Platform for building AI search, recommendations, personalization, and AI agents at any scale. Vespa unifies hybrid retrieval, advanced ranking, machine learning inference, and real-time serving within a single platform, enabling organizations to build AI-native applications with predictable performance and infrastructure efficiency. Learn about Vespa on AWS.

Timothy Young

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Vespa Achieves AWS AI Competency News Provided By Vespa September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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