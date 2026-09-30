Userlytics' Redesigned Mobile Tester App Makes UX Research Participation Guided, Seamless, And Rewarding

Userlytics' mobile tester app redesign

The new iOS and Android tester experience brings booked-session reminders, a guided device check, and visible upload progress, ensuring every test is a success.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Userlytics, an all-in-one global UX research platform, today announced the new Userlytics Mobile Tester Experience, a redesign of its iOS and Android user testing apps. The experience helps participants find UX studies, prepare their devices, join live conversations, complete user tests, and track rewards. Clients can continue creating and running UX studies as usual, as the changes take place on the participant side of the UX research process."The participant experience has a direct bearing on the User Research experience," said Alejandro Rivas-Micoud, CEO of Userlytics. "A user should be able to focus on what they see and think, without struggling to enter a study or wondering whether their recording was submitted. Our UX Research mobile apps have consistently been highly rated on the App Store and Google Play, and we expect these improvements to make them even more attractive for product managers, UX designers and UX researchers. The goal is to give enterprises better conditions for collecting the human feedback they depend on."Helping User Testing Participants Show Up PreparedThe redesigned user testing apps open to Invitations, putting available studies and upcoming live conversations in one place. Study cards show the reward, expected duration, and test type, while filters help participants find studies suited to their device. For a booked live conversation, a prominent card shows when it is time to join and provides direct access to the session. The clearer reminder is designed to help keep scheduled UX research sessions top of mind.The new entry experience also reflects the different ways people participate in Userlytics user research. Members of the Userlytics panel can sign in without the previous code-based access flow. Participants invited to a Bring Your Own Users (BYOU) study can continue to enter without the need to create an account.Before a Userlytics UX study begins, a guided pre-test helps participants check their internet connection, camera, audio, and screen sharing in the app. Additionally, participation guidelines and a waiting room provide more clarity ahead of a live conversation. These steps are designed to surface setup issues early and help participants arrive ready to contribute.A Smoother Path to a Completed RecordingDuring a mobile usability test, participants receive guidance on using the floating task widget while interacting with a website or prototype, while time and progress indicators help them follow the UX study. Once a UX test session is complete, a percentage-based upload screen shows that the recording is still transferring, prompting participants to keep the app open until the upload finishes."We looked at the specific moments where friction on a tester's phone can affect a user research study: joining a session, verifying the hardware, following activities, and uploading the recording, in a very fragmented ecosystem" said Jorge Baez, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Userlytics. "The redesign brings guidance and status information into those moments, so participants can complete the work with greater confidence and research teams can collect the recordings and user feedback they need without fail."Giving Testers More Reasons to Stay EngagedA redesigned Rewards area brings earnings information together in a dashboard. Testers can see accumulated earnings, completed usability studies, and pending transfer balances, with a monthly breakdown of UX studies and compensation. Updated profile controls let participants manage their information and password in the app, with direct access to support when they need help.Built on Userlytics' Prometeo Design System, the iOS and Android redesign brings a consistent experience to each stage of participation. UX Researchers do not need to change how they create or run studies to benefit from it. All improvements happen on the other side of the user study, where clearer steps can help participants focus on the asset they are testing and the usability feedback they have to share.AvailabilityThe redesigned Userlytics Mobile User Tester Experience is available now for iOS and Android.Media ContactGabriel Rivas-Micoud...About UserlyticsUserlytics is a global UX research platform that enables organizations to optimize websites, apps, prototypes, and digital experiences through remote UX testing and actionable human and AI-based insights. With AI-driven analytics, global participant access, and expert UX consulting services, Userlytics empowers teams to understand user behavior and design with confidence.

Gabriel Rivas-Micoud

Userlytics Inc.

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Userlytics' Redesigned Mobile Tester App Makes UX Research Participation Guided, Seamless, and Rewarding News Provided By Userlytics September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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