Neighborly Software Names Aaron Coleman Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder Jason Rusnak becomes Chairman of the Board after eleven years leading the company

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neighborly Software, the platform state and local agencies use to administer government-funded programs, announced today that Aaron Coleman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28. Co-founder Jason Rusnak, who led the company as President and CEO since its founding in 2016, has become Chairman of the Board.Rusnak initiated the succession earlier this year and worked with the company's Board and its investment partner, Falfurrias Growth Partners, on the search.“Eleven years in, Neighborly Software has reached a different stage, and it calls for a different set of skills than the ones that got it started,” said Rusnak.“I'm a builder. Aaron has scaled a government technology business several times our size, and he's done it without losing sight of the customer. I met a lot of good people through this process and came away certain about him. I'm staying on as Chairman because I believe in where this company is going.”Coleman most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at NEOGOV, a leading provider of workforce software for public-sector agencies, where he helped scale the business through a period of rapid growth. Over the course of his career, he has overseen the integration of more than ten acquisitions and previously served as Chief Executive Officer of a publicly traded company.“What attracted me to Neighborly Software is the combination of an important mission, a strong team and an opportunity to build on what Jason has created. I have deep experience in government technology, and I understand how important it is that the technology behind these programs works for the agencies and communities that depend on them. My first priority is to listen to our clients and our people, learn the business, and build from the strong foundation already in place.”“Jason built something rare: a company its clients trust and its people are proud of,” said Amy Brandt, Partner at Falfurrias Growth Partners.“He led this transition himself, and he did it the right way. We have great confidence in Aaron and in the team around him.”About Neighborly SoftwareNeighborly Software provides the platform agencies use to run government-funded programs. It configures to the rules of each funding stream, connects work that is otherwise scattered across systems and channels, and comes with a team that brings best practices learned across more than 700 agencies. The result: compliance holds, the work keeps moving, and every dollar reaches the community it was meant to serve faster. Founded in Atlanta in 2016. Learn more at .About Falfurrias Growth PartnersFalfurrias Growth Partners is an operationally focused middle-market investment fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the software and business services sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance / integration, human capital, and technology. The new fund strategy was launched in 2023 and is led by Cam Dyer, Partner and Chairman of Falfurrias Growth Partners I's investment committee. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised approximately $4.0 billion across eight funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

Rachel Bennett

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Neighborly Software Names Aaron Coleman Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Neighborly Software September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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