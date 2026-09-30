Nijigen No Mori's NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Announces Volume 7 Of Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026

Revamped Character Birthday Cards Launching October 1

AWAJI, JAPAN, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nijigen no Mori, the popular anime theme park located on Awaji Island near Kobe and Osaka, has announced Volume 8 of its autumn initiative, the "NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026." Commemorating protagonist Naruto Uzumaki's birthday on October 10 through eight distinct promotional projects, Volume 8 introduces a complete overhaul of the park's monthly Character Birthday Event rewards, transitioning from character stickers to newly designed collectible "SHINOBI-ZATO Birthday Cards" starting Thursday, October 1, 2026.As part of the ongoing monthly Character Birthday Event at NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO, park visitors who celebrate a character during their birth month by stating to staff, "I came to celebrate [Character Name]'s birthday!" receive a special commemorative gift. Beginning with Naruto's birthday month in October, this reward shifts from stickers to newly designed, limited-edition Shinobi-Zato Birthday Cards.The new card format debuts in October featuring Orochimaru alongside Naruto, and will sequentially roll out for all featured characters celebrating birthdays from November onward. Fans are invited to visit NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO to celebrate their favorite characters and collect these exclusive birthday card.■Event Overview Event Name: NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026 - Volume 7: Shinobi-Zato Birthday Card RenewalLaunch Date:Thursday, October 1, 2026Location:NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO (Inside Nijigen no Mori)Participation Fee:Free (Standard park admission ticket required)Details:Visitors who notify park staff that they are attending to celebrate a character born in that month will receive a newly designed Shinobi-Zato Birthday Card (Available while supplies last).URL:■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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Nijigen no Mori's NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Announces Volume 7 of Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026 News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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