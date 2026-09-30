AI Music Creators Can't Claim Copyright, Dutch Startup Musiqproof Offers A Solution

First platform dedicated to legally recognized Certified Proofs of Creation for AI-generated music.

Marvin Kuijs founder of the first platform dedicated to legally recognized Certified Proofs of Creation for AI-generated music.

First platform dedicated to legally recognized Certified Proofs of Creation for AI-generated music.

First platform dedicated to legally recognized Certified Proofs of Creation for AI-generated music.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As AI-generated music continues to reshape the music industry, one challenge keeps coming back: AI-generated music often can't be protected by copyright, leaving many creators without a practical way to legally protect their work and prove they created it first.musiQproof was created to solve exactly that problem.The platform enables AI music creators to generate a Certified Proof of Creation, providing strong, legally recognized and independently verifiable evidence that can help support ownership if their music is ever challenged. Every certification is secured using legally recognized European certification technology under the eIDAS framework and internationally recognized RFC 3161 standards."AI is changing the way music is created, but the legal framework hasn't kept up," said Marvin Kuijs, founder of musiQproof. "Creators shouldn't have to wonder how they'll prove their work existed before someone else claims it. We built musiQproof to give them a practical way to strengthen their legal position before they publish, share or distribute their music."Because copyright protection is often unavailable for AI-generated music, musiQproof provides creators with a practical way to strengthen their legal position through legally recognized, independently verifiable evidence. This can provide valuable support whenever questions arise regarding ownership, authorship, or the creation date of a work.Whether a song is entirely AI-generated, entirely human-created, or a combination of both, the platform enables creators to document human and AI contributions, record the AI model used, and generate a Certified Proof of Creation, creating a transparent record of the creative process.The entire certification process takes less than 30 seconds. After uploading their music, creators receive a Certified Proof of Creation together with a professionally organized Evidence Package containing all legally recognized certification data required for future independent verification.“Whether music is fully AI-generated or created through a combination of human creativity and AI, creators deserve a simple, legally recognized way to protect their work while transparently documenting which parts were created by them, which parts were generated using AI, and the AI model used," Kuijs said.musiQproof is now available worldwide for AI music creators, songwriters, composers and producers.About musiQproofmusiQproof helps AI music creators, songwriters, composers and producers protect their original music with a Certified Proof of Creation. Every certification is secured using legally recognized European certification technology under the eIDAS framework and internationally recognized RFC 3161 standards, creating strong, independently verifiable evidence that can help support ownership claims. The platform also enables creators to document which parts of a song were created by a human and which parts were generated using AI.Media Contact & Investment InquiriesFor media interviews, partnership opportunities and strategic investment inquiries, please contact:Marvin KuijsFounder, musiQproof...

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AI Music Creators Can't Claim Copyright, Dutch Startup musiQproof Offers a Solution News Provided By musiQproof September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Music Industry, Technology



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