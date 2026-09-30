Rockstar Reality Retreat 'Captures The Magic' In Anthem 'We Took A Stand' Feat Bruce Kulick & Jason Ebs Dropping 10/7/26

Bruce Kulick & Jason Ebs during interview at Dragon Castle Studios, Las Vegas during the RockStar Reality Retreat session for "We Took A Stand"

"We Took A Stand" by RockStar Reality Retreat, AMERICAN TEA, and SWAGGERMOUTH album cover

"We Took A Stand" Songwriters Josh Fritz, Jason Davis, Bruce Kulick, Jason Ebs, Loren Wessel (Not pictured: Janea Ebs)

Positive American Anthem from RRR features Bruce Kulick & Jason Ebs. Written & recorded @ Dragon Castle Studios LV, the former studio house of IMAGINE DRAGONS!

- Jason Ebs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "We Took A Stand", the new single from RockStar Reality Retreat, AMERICAN TEA, & SWAGGERMOUTH featuring Bruce Kulick (KISS) and Jason Ebs (Peter Criss on Bad Boys of KISS Tour ) drops 10/7/26!

"We Took A Stand" was co-written by and features Bruce Kulick, (KISS, Grand Funk), singer & guitarist Jason Ebs (Peter Criss, SWAGGERMOUTH), singer & guitarist Janea Chadwick Ebs (Joe Cocker, SWAGGERMOUTH), singer Josh Fritz, bassist Loren Wessel, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt Col Jason Davis on the drums.

"We wanted to write a positive American Anthem that encapsulated our feelings of America by examining our genesis and yearning to continue our prosperity in today's charged political climate” states RRR co-founder Jason Ebs.“We Took A Stand in 1773 by making American Tea in the Boston Harbor, and we need to take a stand now & keep striving to live up to the ideals created by our Founding Fathers" says Ebs, who is also a US Army Reserve Veteran.

Bruce had a heartfelt approach to the experience.“We're all feel good junkies and we all wanna feel good, right?" Kulick asks rhetorically.“We all wanna be high off of life, like when you hear a song that is just so infectious that it lifts you; that's why I'm real impressed that you said that about the song that you wanna do with the band, we all want an anthem" he continued. "There's magic in music, and if you can come up with the goods and move people then you're the winner and everyone loves you for it."

"Bruce and I have known each other for years through our KISS affiliation, but this was our first time working together" says Ebs. "It was special to me, as I had been working with his brother Bob before his passing. This felt like a full circle moment and it was a pleasure writing & working with Bruce. We definitely captured the magic in this song, and his guitar playing on it is stellar."

You can check out the interview with Bruce here:

RockStar Reality Retreat LLC is writing & recording retreat just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip that takes place at Dragon Castle Studios. "It's got a vibe to it, we could feel the creativity leftover from IMAGINE DRAGONS in the walls when we first walked in" explains Janea.“It immediately felt like the perfect place to make home base for SWAGGERMOUTH & Jet Velocity, even before we came up with the concept of RockStar Reality Retreat."

Now people from all walks of life - Doctors, Lawyers, Veterans, Judges, Real Estate Moguls, etc - can make their RockStar dream a reality by writing and recording in a professional recording studio and witnessing the art of multitracking, recording, mixing, while watching as the song that they've written together gets released worldwide for all to hear.

Power couple & RRR Founders Jason Ebs & Janea Chadwick Ebs enjoy giving back and sharing their musical abilities while telling endless road stories from their travels along the way. "It's also about the hang...people love to come to our vibey retreat in Las Vegas and get away from he grind of their daily lives. When I share my stories of Peter Criss & Ace Frehley on the road, or when Janea tells her tales of Joe Cocker or Yoko Ono, people's eyes light up as if they were part of the experience and they transcend into their alter ego" says Ebs. Janea chimes in "We truly change lives here and give people a long lasting tangible musical legacy that last far longer than any temporary fantasy musical experience. We have a wonderful group of 'Repeat Retreaters', and Vegas is the perfect place for them to meet and create."

Bruce Kulick reached out to Jason expressing an interest in RRR and being involved, so he became the Featured Artist during the 2 day retreat following their inaugural RockStar Reality Retreat Volume #1 Vinyl Record Release Party & Live Show that took place in Las Vegas July 25, 2026 @ Rockstars of Tomorrow in Summerlin. "We love working with Don & Chris over at ROT, they are super cool and it was a great place to hold our debut live event" says Ebs. "We had a private VIP party at Dragon Castle Studios the night before, and all of our retreaters that flew in from all over the world got to hang out, jam together, and chat with Bruce Kulick and his lovely wife Lisa. Quality time with a legend like Bruce was really special to everyone involved and is what helps RockStar Reality Retreat unique and special."

Being a Veteran himself, Jason and his wife Janea hold a special place in their hearts for our US Veterans, so they started a special branch of RRR called Veterans RockStar Reality Retreat (VRRR) to sponsor service Veterans. They started a VRRR GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of fully funding the attending Veteran's, with the for their first VRRR retreat targeting the weekend of November 14-15, 2026. "We really appreciate all that our service members do for us to keep us free so we can all do what we love to do" says Janea. "Music is healing & therapeutic, and we find it really helps people process the more difficult traumas of combat; and after seeing how Retired Lt Col Jason Davis came to life during this past RRR, we've welcomed him on to our team as our Veteran's Liaison to help us in our endeavor to give back to our Vets as a musical thank you."

We thank you in advance for your contribution if you are able!

For more information on RockStar Reality Retreat & VRRR contact James Edwards at (818)-212-4158 or.... For more information on

Onward and Upward, thanks for listening...

James Edwards

Onward And Upward PR

+1 818-212-4158

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RockStar Reality Retreat - Jason Ebs Interview with Bruce Kulick 7/24/26 @ Dragon Castle Studios #1

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RockStar Reality Retreat 'Captures the Magic' in Anthem 'We Took A Stand' feat Bruce Kulick & Jason Ebs dropping 10/7/26 News Provided By RockStar Reality Retreat LLC September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Music Industry



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