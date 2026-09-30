The Service Companies Sponsors Tribal Gaming And Hospitality's Native Networking Party At G2E

- Brian Coyne

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Service Companies (TSC), the premier provider of managed cleaning and specialty service solutions for the Tribal gaming industry, today announced it is a sponsor of Tribal Gaming & Hospitality's Native Networking Party at Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

The exclusive event brings together Tribal casino leaders and executives from across the country to connect, share insights, and discuss the future of Tribal gaming operations.

TSC's sponsorship showcases its ongoing commitment to supporting Tribal Nations as they expand their casino resorts into world-class destination properties. As Tribal gaming enterprises invest in new hotel towers, expanded gaming floors, and upscale dining venues, TSC provides managed housekeeping, EVS, overnight cleaning, and stewarding solutions that scale alongside property growth.

"Tribal gaming enterprises are leading some of the most dynamic development projects in the industry today," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of TSC. "We are proud to partner with Tribal Gaming & Hospitality to host this event and celebrate the leadership driving that growth. Our goal is to support Tribal leaders by offering operating models that make workforce management easier, protect revenue, and preserve bandwidth for long-term expansion."

Through its specialized managed services model, TSC works closely with Tribal gaming leadership to strengthen operational capacity while respecting Tribal employment priorities. By embedding structured training systems, on-site supervision, and clear pathways for local career advancement, TSC helps Tribal enterprises maintain high guest standards while developing local talent.

G2E attendees and Tribal casino leaders interested in connecting with The Service Companies during the show can visit the team at The Venetian Hotel, Casanova Ballroom - Level 1, Room 503.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the premier provider of managed service solutions for the casino, luxury hotels and resorts, hotel, and timeshare industries. Built on structured operating systems, on-site leadership, and a dedicated W-2 workforce, TSC delivers tailored housekeeping, public area cleaning, casino EVS, stewarding, and specialty project services across North America.

Barry Canty

The Service Companies

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