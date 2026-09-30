Vanderbilt & Seewald Make A Grand Entrance At Grand Central

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio Logo

DSTN Runway Show (Photo credit: SIPA USA for AP / David Warren)

Lorena Saravia Runway Show (Photo credit: SIPA USA for AP / David Warren)

Hayari Paris Runway Show (Photo credit: SIPA USA for AP / David Warren)

V&S Global Studio Co-Founders Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Michaela Seewald (Photo credit: Jakub Gulyás / Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio)

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald Launch V&S Global Studio with a Spectacular NYFW Finale of Fashion, Heritage and Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald brought their new global fashion partnership spectacularly to life at Grand Central Terminal as Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio made its New York Fashion Week debut before a packed Vanderbilt Hall.The presentation marked the first major public showcase for the venture co-founded by Vanderbilt Costin, founder and CEO of House of Vanderbilt and co-founder of SohoMuse, and Seewald, founder and CEO of V24 Media. Together, the two entrepreneurs created V&S Global Studio around an ambitious proposition: bringing investment, strategic guidance, media, technology and direct-to-consumer commerce together to help international designers build their presence in the U.S. and global markets while maintaining ownership, creative control and brand identity.With Mario Lopez serving as emcee, the runway showcased three distinctive international voices: Mexican designer Lorena Saravia, Stockholm-based Dustin Glickman of DSTN and Paris couturier Nabil Hayari of Hayari Paris. Their participation reflected the global outlook at the heart of the Vanderbilt-Seewald partnership and its goal of using New York as a gateway for international creative talent. The trio had been selected to represent different aesthetics and markets, from Saravia's combination of Mexican craftsmanship and modern luxury to DSTN's“dark cowboy” aesthetic and Hayari's Parisian couture.Vanderbilt Costin and Seewald used their debut to create an evening where fashion intersected with entertainment, American history and emerging technology. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, a color guard representing the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy brought a patriotic dimension to Vanderbilt Hall, while Leslie Ann Lopez delivered a special musical performance.The setting added another layer to the story. More than a century after the Vanderbilt family helped shape Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Costin returned the family name to the landmark - this time alongside Seewald and a new generation of designers, entrepreneurs and technology innovators.Past and present collided dramatically as Cornelius Vanderbilt, Alva Vanderbilt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan were brought to life as holograms by AEXA Technology, placing figures from Vanderbilt history within a 21st-century fashion presentation. Rather than treating heritage simply as nostalgia, the moment underlined one of the themes behind the evening: using an extraordinary American legacy as a platform for what comes next.Technology is equally important to the founders' vision. V&S Global Studio incorporated livestream e-commerce and Click-to-Buy technology, connecting the physical runway experience inside Vanderbilt Hall with consumers beyond Grand Central. The technology demonstrated the venture's intention to turn the excitement and immediacy of a live fashion show into direct consumer engagement and commercial opportunity.And for a show that set out to challenge fashion convention, Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio broke with one longstanding NYFW tradition from the start: it actually started on time.About V&S Global StudioV&S Global Studio, Co-Founded by Conseulo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder and CEO of the House of Vanderbilt and Co-Founder of SohoMuse, and Michaela Seewald, Founder and CEO of V24 Media, partners with a select fashion designers to transform their creative excellence into global brand presence and commercial success.V&S Global Studio provides designers with the capital, connections, and technology needed to scale on their own terms. Through investment, strategic guidance, and proprietary commerce tools (e.g. Click-to-Buy) that drive visibility, distribution, and direct-to-consumer engagement, V&S helps designers grow without sacrificing ownership, creative control, or brand integrity. For more information, visit .About the House of Vanderbilt:House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America's most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents.For more information, please visit

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Vanderbilt & Seewald Make a Grand Entrance at Grand Central News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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