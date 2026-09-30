Oscity and Enantia opens door to future scientific cooperation around Cannabinoid Cocrystal research, development, and potential pharmaceutical applications.

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oscity BioSciences Acquires Enantia's Cannabinoid Cocrystal Technology Patents to Expand Production Capabilities Into Pharmaceutical Development

Oscity BioSciences, a vertically integrated, science-driven company specializing in advanced cannabinoid technologies, today announced the acquisition of foundational U.S. patents covering cannabinoid cocrystal technology from Enantia, S.L.U., a leading international solid-state chemistry and process development firm based in Barcelona. The acquisition opens the door to future scientific cooperation between the two companies in the research, development, and potential pharmaceutical application of these innovative solid forms.

The acquired intellectual property includes U.S. Patent Nos. 11,168,047 and 11,993,563, which cover novel cocrystals of cannabinoids (including cannabidiol) with selected coformers, processes for their preparation and purification, and solid compositions thereof. These patented technologies enable highly efficient purification of cannabinoids without traditional chromatography, while delivering improved physicochemical properties such as enhanced stability, higher melting points, greater consistency, and potentially superior solubility and bioavailability, attributes critical for pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Under the collaboration, Oscity and Enantia will jointly pursue further research and development of cannabinoid cocrystals aimed at enabling next-generation pharmaceutical-grade solid forms and API candidates. Integration of this process into current workflow leverages Oscity's cGMP-certified manufacturing capabilities in Foley, Alabama, and Enantia's expertise in solid-form screening, process chemistry, and crystalline engineering.

“This patent acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to rigorous, science-based innovation in the cannabinoid space,” said Christopher St. Pierre, Chief Executive Officer of Oscity BioSciences.“By securing these patents and gaining access to Enantia's world-class solid-state technology and know-how, we are strengthening our ability to develop pure, stable, and pharmaceutically relevant cannabinoid forms at scale. Our focus remains squarely on expansion of commercial capabilities while generating robust scientific data and advancing technologies that can support meaningful therapeutic development.”

“Enantia is internationally recognized as one of the pioneers and leaders in pharmaceutical solid-state research. For more than two decades, we have supported the development of drug substances through comprehensive solid-form screening. We are now pleased to transfer this intellectual property to Oscity BioSciences and we look forward to exploring future opportunities to contribute our expertise to the further development of cannabinoid cocrystal technology.” said Dr. Joan Feixas, Chief Executive Officer of Enantia.“These solid forms address important challenges in purification and formulation. Combining Enantia's expertise in crystalline engineering with Oscity's manufacturing capabilities and commitment to scientific rigor creates a strong foundation for advancing potential pharmaceutical applications.”

The acquisition underscores Oscity BioSciences' strategy of combining proprietary process innovation with high-quality intellectual property to address longstanding challenges in cannabinoid purification, formulation, and drug development. Oscity BioSciences intends to explore applications ranging from high-purity API production to potential clinical-stage medication candidates with pharmaceutical industry partners.

About Oscity BioSciences

Oscity BioSciences is a vertically integrated, science-driven company based in Foley, Alabama, focused on pioneering patented cannabinoid technologies. Operating from a cGMP-certified facility, the company develops proprietary extraction, refinement, and cocrystal processes to produce high-purity cannabinoid ingredients and support pharmaceutical and wellness applications.

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About Enantia, S.L.U.

Enantia is a Barcelona-based contract research and development organization specializing in chemical development and solid-state chemistry of drug substances. Enantia's expertise includes the design and scale-up of key solid forms, such as cocrystals, salts, polymorphs, and amorphous forms, for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

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Oscity BioSciences Acquires Enantia's Cannabinoid Cocrystal Technology Patents to Expand Production Capabilities News Provided By Oscity BioSciences September 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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