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QatarDebate Center Examines the Current Consulting Sector Landscape at Fourth “Qatar Connects” Session
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – 30 September 2026: QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), hosted the fourth panel discussion in its “Qatar Connects” series under the theme: “Can We Build a Local Consulting Sector with Global Standards?” at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) in Doha.
Moderated by Adeeb Al-shabrami, the session explored the evolving consulting landscape in Qatar and the role of leading international consulting firms in supporting government institutions and the private sector. The discussion examined the factors contributing to the gap between local and international firms, including technical capabilities, specialized expertise, client confidence, and the ability to undertake large and complex projects.
The session also addressed the role of international consulting firms in the local market, with particular attention to knowledge transfer and the employment and development of national talent. It considered the extent to which their presence contributes to strengthening local capabilities and enabling Qatari firms to grow in terms of scale, technical expertise, and the ability to manage increasingly complex projects.
The session featured Qatari entrepreneur Amna Al-Thani, Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub for strategic consulting and policy formation. Drawing on her firsthand experience, she reflected on the key milestones in establishing and growing her company, from securing her first clients and delivering initial projects to making the strategic decisions that shaped its continued growth and expansion.
Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate Center, said: “Addressing the current state of the local consulting sector is of great importance. Through this session, we seek to explore ways to bridge the gap between local and international firms while harnessing our deep understanding of the Qatari market to develop national capabilities equipped to deliver major and complex projects. We believe that investing in national talent and encouraging the exchange of practical expertise provides a strong foundation for advancing a sophisticated local consulting sector capable of meeting the highest international standards, while maintaining its identity and preserving a nuanced understanding of the needs of our society.”
Aljohara Al-Khulaifi, Strategic Initiatives Lead at QatarDebate Center, said: “Through ‘Qatar Connects’, we seek to create an engaging platform that brings together experts, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs to address key issues shaping the future of national development. Examining the current state of the local consulting sector reflects this commitment, providing an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen the competitiveness of local firms, leverage their in-depth understanding of the Qatari market, and develop national capabilities equipped to undertake major and complex projects.”
Amna Al Thani, Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub, said: “Qatar has promising local talent, and we need to continue investing in developing their skills and capabilities. We also need to shift the perception that choosing a local company is a risk. Working with local firms is an investment in building national capabilities, supporting the private sector, and developing a more competitive local consulting industry. Not every experience will succeed from the outset, but what matters is that we continue building expertise and capabilities from within, as this is the foundation of a strong and sustainable private sector in Qatar.”
The discussion examined the early development of local consulting firms, the challenges they encountered during their establishment, and how these challenges shaped their subsequent growth and development. The session also considered the types of projects that remain beyond the reach of local firms and the factors limiting their expansion into certain areas, including gaps in technical capabilities and client confidence. The discussion also explored potential approaches to closing these gaps and enabling local firms to take on a greater role in the years ahead.
The session also explored the strengths that can give Qatari consulting firms a competitive advantage in a market with an expanding presence of international companies. These include their in-depth understanding of the local market, familiarity with the legislative landscape and business culture, and established professional networks and relationships. Amna discussed how these assets can be translated into tangible value for clients, as well as the circumstances in which local expertise can become a critical factor in the success of consulting engagements.
The discussion also explored the opportunities available to Qatari youth in the consulting and professional services sector, highlighting the importance of increasing the participation of national talent in developing a competitive local consulting ecosystem with the capacity to expand regionally and internationally. Against this backdrop, Amna shared her perspective on what meaningful progress for the consulting sector could look like over the next decade, considering the growth of national talent, evolving market demands, and the aspiration to bring the sector in line with global standards while preserving its distinctive local identity.
The “Qatar Connects” series forms part of QatarDebate Center’s efforts to promote open dialogue by bringing community members together with experts and decision-makers to explore issues relevant to national development through the lens of local experience and expertise. The series also provides a platform for Qataris to share their professional and field experiences, highlight their successes and challenges, and articulate their visions and aspirations for the future. In doing so, it encourages the exchange of ideas and creates opportunities for stronger cooperation and meaningful partnerships
Moderated by Adeeb Al-shabrami, the session explored the evolving consulting landscape in Qatar and the role of leading international consulting firms in supporting government institutions and the private sector. The discussion examined the factors contributing to the gap between local and international firms, including technical capabilities, specialized expertise, client confidence, and the ability to undertake large and complex projects.
The session also addressed the role of international consulting firms in the local market, with particular attention to knowledge transfer and the employment and development of national talent. It considered the extent to which their presence contributes to strengthening local capabilities and enabling Qatari firms to grow in terms of scale, technical expertise, and the ability to manage increasingly complex projects.
The session featured Qatari entrepreneur Amna Al-Thani, Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub for strategic consulting and policy formation. Drawing on her firsthand experience, she reflected on the key milestones in establishing and growing her company, from securing her first clients and delivering initial projects to making the strategic decisions that shaped its continued growth and expansion.
Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate Center, said: “Addressing the current state of the local consulting sector is of great importance. Through this session, we seek to explore ways to bridge the gap between local and international firms while harnessing our deep understanding of the Qatari market to develop national capabilities equipped to deliver major and complex projects. We believe that investing in national talent and encouraging the exchange of practical expertise provides a strong foundation for advancing a sophisticated local consulting sector capable of meeting the highest international standards, while maintaining its identity and preserving a nuanced understanding of the needs of our society.”
Aljohara Al-Khulaifi, Strategic Initiatives Lead at QatarDebate Center, said: “Through ‘Qatar Connects’, we seek to create an engaging platform that brings together experts, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs to address key issues shaping the future of national development. Examining the current state of the local consulting sector reflects this commitment, providing an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen the competitiveness of local firms, leverage their in-depth understanding of the Qatari market, and develop national capabilities equipped to undertake major and complex projects.”
Amna Al Thani, Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub, said: “Qatar has promising local talent, and we need to continue investing in developing their skills and capabilities. We also need to shift the perception that choosing a local company is a risk. Working with local firms is an investment in building national capabilities, supporting the private sector, and developing a more competitive local consulting industry. Not every experience will succeed from the outset, but what matters is that we continue building expertise and capabilities from within, as this is the foundation of a strong and sustainable private sector in Qatar.”
The discussion examined the early development of local consulting firms, the challenges they encountered during their establishment, and how these challenges shaped their subsequent growth and development. The session also considered the types of projects that remain beyond the reach of local firms and the factors limiting their expansion into certain areas, including gaps in technical capabilities and client confidence. The discussion also explored potential approaches to closing these gaps and enabling local firms to take on a greater role in the years ahead.
The session also explored the strengths that can give Qatari consulting firms a competitive advantage in a market with an expanding presence of international companies. These include their in-depth understanding of the local market, familiarity with the legislative landscape and business culture, and established professional networks and relationships. Amna discussed how these assets can be translated into tangible value for clients, as well as the circumstances in which local expertise can become a critical factor in the success of consulting engagements.
The discussion also explored the opportunities available to Qatari youth in the consulting and professional services sector, highlighting the importance of increasing the participation of national talent in developing a competitive local consulting ecosystem with the capacity to expand regionally and internationally. Against this backdrop, Amna shared her perspective on what meaningful progress for the consulting sector could look like over the next decade, considering the growth of national talent, evolving market demands, and the aspiration to bring the sector in line with global standards while preserving its distinctive local identity.
The “Qatar Connects” series forms part of QatarDebate Center’s efforts to promote open dialogue by bringing community members together with experts and decision-makers to explore issues relevant to national development through the lens of local experience and expertise. The series also provides a platform for Qataris to share their professional and field experiences, highlight their successes and challenges, and articulate their visions and aspirations for the future. In doing so, it encourages the exchange of ideas and creates opportunities for stronger cooperation and meaningful partnerships
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