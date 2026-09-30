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AVESIRA Announces Its Strategic Partnerships Vision, Bridging Europe and the MENA Region Through Governance-Led Co-Development
(MENAFN- AVESIRA HOLDING LIMITED) LONDON – AVESIRA HOLDING LIMITED ("AVESIRA"), a United Kingdom-based holding company, today announced its international vision for strategic partnerships and co-development, bridging Europe, the Gulf and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Guided by a principle of selectivity, AVESIRA partners with operators, asset owners and aligned capital across real estate, hospitality and technology-enabled ventures. Each partnership is structured with clearly defined roles, decision rights and governance, and is supported by disciplined oversight and transparent reporting from inception through execution.
With an engagement footprint spanning London, Dubai, Monaco and Milan, AVESIRA brings together regional counterparties in the MENA region and European operating expertise, combining an international perspective with accountable execution.
"We are not building for visibility. We are building for relevance, resilience, and trust that compounds over time," said Ahmed Alshehhi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AVESIRA.
AVESIRA further shares its perspective through institutional research on real estate repositioning, strategic land development and strategic partnerships, available at
Guided by a principle of selectivity, AVESIRA partners with operators, asset owners and aligned capital across real estate, hospitality and technology-enabled ventures. Each partnership is structured with clearly defined roles, decision rights and governance, and is supported by disciplined oversight and transparent reporting from inception through execution.
With an engagement footprint spanning London, Dubai, Monaco and Milan, AVESIRA brings together regional counterparties in the MENA region and European operating expertise, combining an international perspective with accountable execution.
"We are not building for visibility. We are building for relevance, resilience, and trust that compounds over time," said Ahmed Alshehhi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AVESIRA.
AVESIRA further shares its perspective through institutional research on real estate repositioning, strategic land development and strategic partnerships, available at
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