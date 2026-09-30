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31 STARS Students to Graduate at VIT Bhopal University's 7th Annual Convocation
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30 September 2026: VIT Bhopal University will confer degrees on 31 students of its STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) Scheme at its 7th Annual Convocation on 3 October 2026. The graduating cohort has completed undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across engineering, science and management. Its members have secured placements with organisations including PayPal, EY, PwC, Bosch, TCS and ZS Associates.
The cohort marks another milestone for a programme that has run continuously since 2019. It was launched under the vision of Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University. It was later expanded across the districts of Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President. Since its launch, 255 students have secured admission under STARS, and it has become one of the University's core commitments.
Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, said, "Merit should never be held hostage by circumstance. Talent is evenly distributed across India, but opportunity is not. For students from rural and economically disadvantaged families, the distance between ability and a degree is often decided by fees, housing and healthcare, not by capability. STARS was built to close that distance completely. These 31 graduates are proof that when you remove the barriers, merit speaks for itself. Since 2019, VIT Bhopal has stayed committed to this idea, and we will continue to widen its reach."
The 2026 graduating students represent Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Biotechnology and Business Administration. Their specialisations include Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cybernetics, Computational and Data Science, Gaming Technology, E-Commerce Technology, and Cloud Computing and Automation. These are fields at the centre of India's digital economy, which many of these students would not otherwise have had access to.
Aman Rahangdale, B.Tech CSE (Gaming Technology), placed with PayPal, said, "STARS gave me the chance to focus entirely on learning. The guidance from faculty and the University's continuous encouragement helped me secure a role at PayPal, something I once thought was out of reach."
Saaransh Gupta, B.Tech ECE (AI and Cybernetics), placed with EY, said, "My years at VIT Bhopal have been transformative. The constant mentorship from faculty and the PAT and CDC teams shaped both my personal and professional journey."
STARS is designed on the premise that tuition support alone does not level the field for rural students, since living, food and healthcare costs are often what end a talented student's higher education. The first district topper, one boy and one girl, from every district of Madhya Pradesh is eligible for the benefits of the scheme. Every STARS student therefore receives a 100% tuition fee waiver, free hostel and mess facilities, healthcare and medical support, and structured academic guidance and mentorship. By removing these barriers together, the programme allows students to focus entirely on their academic
The cohort marks another milestone for a programme that has run continuously since 2019. It was launched under the vision of Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University. It was later expanded across the districts of Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President. Since its launch, 255 students have secured admission under STARS, and it has become one of the University's core commitments.
Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, said, "Merit should never be held hostage by circumstance. Talent is evenly distributed across India, but opportunity is not. For students from rural and economically disadvantaged families, the distance between ability and a degree is often decided by fees, housing and healthcare, not by capability. STARS was built to close that distance completely. These 31 graduates are proof that when you remove the barriers, merit speaks for itself. Since 2019, VIT Bhopal has stayed committed to this idea, and we will continue to widen its reach."
The 2026 graduating students represent Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Biotechnology and Business Administration. Their specialisations include Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cybernetics, Computational and Data Science, Gaming Technology, E-Commerce Technology, and Cloud Computing and Automation. These are fields at the centre of India's digital economy, which many of these students would not otherwise have had access to.
Aman Rahangdale, B.Tech CSE (Gaming Technology), placed with PayPal, said, "STARS gave me the chance to focus entirely on learning. The guidance from faculty and the University's continuous encouragement helped me secure a role at PayPal, something I once thought was out of reach."
Saaransh Gupta, B.Tech ECE (AI and Cybernetics), placed with EY, said, "My years at VIT Bhopal have been transformative. The constant mentorship from faculty and the PAT and CDC teams shaped both my personal and professional journey."
STARS is designed on the premise that tuition support alone does not level the field for rural students, since living, food and healthcare costs are often what end a talented student's higher education. The first district topper, one boy and one girl, from every district of Madhya Pradesh is eligible for the benefits of the scheme. Every STARS student therefore receives a 100% tuition fee waiver, free hostel and mess facilities, healthcare and medical support, and structured academic guidance and mentorship. By removing these barriers together, the programme allows students to focus entirely on their academic
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