MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures Strict Action In Retired IAS Officer Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday directed the state Police Chief Kailash Makwana to closely monitor the investigation into the alleged murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal in Bhopal and assured that no person found guilty would be spared.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Agrawal, who was allegedly found with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar area of the state capital earlier in the day.

"News of the unfortunate demise of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal is deeply saddening. He was a humble and dedicated officer. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him," CM Yadav said in a statement.

He added that the state government was fully sensitive to the incident and directed the Director General of Police Makwana to continuously monitor the case.

"Those responsible for the incident will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. No one found guilty will be spared," the Chief Minister said.

According to the police, the Ratibad police station received information about the murder at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following which a local police team and senior officers reached the residence and inspected the site.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Ankita Khatarkar said the retired IAS officer had allegedly been murdered by slitting his throat.

"At around 5:30 a.m., Ratibad police station received information that a retired IAS officer living in Suraj Nagar had been murdered by having his throat slit. Following this, the local police team and senior officers inspected the site of the incident," Khatarkar told IANS.

A preliminary probe has focused on a caretaker who was hired through an agency three days before the incident and has been missing since the murder, she said.

"Prima facie, it has emerged that a caretaker was hired through an agency three days ago and has been absconding since the incident. The weapon used in the murder has not yet been recovered," the ACP said.

Police and forensic teams examined the residence and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Police said the efforts are underway to trace the caretaker and ascertain his whereabouts after the incident.

Police are also verifying the caretaker's employment details and examining other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the killing.

No arrest has been announced so far and the weapon allegedly used in the murder is yet to be recovered.

Agrawal's murder has also triggered a political reaction in the state, with the Opposition Congress questioning the law and order situation in Bhopal.