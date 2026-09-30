Akali Leader Majithia, Ex-Cop Should Be Questioned Face To Face In Drugs Case: Punjab AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) With the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Rs 6,000-crore drugs case summoning Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and kingpin of the drug racket Jagdish Bhola for questioning on October 5, Punjab legislator Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Wednesday hit out at the Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the drug menace.

Dhaliwal said Bhola, the convicted former Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Majithia should be questioned face-to-face so that every link in the drug network could be thoroughly investigated.

"Every aspect of the drug network must be investigated and no person should be given any special treatment."

He said every citizen of Punjab "knows how the drug network spread across the state during the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government. Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates played a major role in that period. Whoever has brought drugs into Punjab and pushed Punjab's youth towards drugs must face the strictest action under the law".

"The opposition parties are doing politics on the drug issue only to defame the Bhagwant Mann government. The people of Punjab know very well what action this (Aam Aadmi Party) government is taking against drugs and the drug network," he added.

Dhaliwal asserted, "If we wanted to register a false case against someone, we could have done so earlier. Instead, the investigation is being conducted through the proper legal process and with complete transparency. Whether it is a politician or a senior police officer such as dismissed AIG Rajjit Singh, whoever has played a role in pushing Punjab's youth towards drugs will have to face punishment under the law."

Dhaliwal said BJP leaders should first answer where the huge quantities of drugs entering the country are coming from before lecturing Punjab on drugs.

"Large quantities of drugs are entering through ports in BJP-ruled Gujarat and being moved through different routes towards other states, including Punjab."

"Before coming to Punjab to do politics on drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah should answer the people of Punjab about the drugs coming through Gujarat. Why does the BJP not start its 'Nasha Mukt Yatra' from Gujarat and answer questions about the drug consignments being seized there?" Dhaliwal added.