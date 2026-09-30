Raj CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For 1,013 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,824 Cr In Barmer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, on Wednesday said the state government was working to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava.'

Addressing a programme at Bachhdau in Barmer, Sharma said the“double-engine government” was working on a roadmap for the state's development, with significant initiatives being undertaken in sectors including water, electricity, industry, employment and roads.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 1,000 development works worth over Rs 2,824 crore for Barmer, Balotra, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Phalodi and Sirohi districts of the Jodhpur division.

Of these, foundation stones were laid for 763 works worth more than Rs 2,046 crore, while 250 works costing Rs 778 crore were inaugurated and dedicated to the public.

In view of the low rainfall in Barmer district, Sharma announced several measures for farmers, livestock owners and residents.

He announced that emergency drinking water arrangements and water supply through tankers would continue until December 31.

He also announced approval for works costing up to Rs 1 crore through the District Collector to expedite emergency measures in low-rainfall areas.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening and smooth operation of fodder depots in areas affected by fodder shortages, including Barmer, Balotra and Jaisalmer.

Sharma said water security was among the government's priorities and that work on the Ram Jal Setu Link Project was progressing rapidly.

He said the project, estimated to cost around ₹1 lakh crore, had so far seen work orders issued for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore.

He added that the Yamuna Water Project, Narmada Project and Kishau Project would contribute to long-term drinking water security for a large population of Rajasthan.

He also said Rajasthan was moving from being a power-purchasing state towards becoming a power-supplying state.

The Chief Minister said the annual assistance provided to farmers in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi had been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

According to the government, more than Rs 14,400 crore has so far been transferred to over 76 lakh farmers. The state government has also provided a subsidy of Rs 61,583 crore on farmers' electricity bills, he said.

Sharma said the government was working to make women economically self-reliant. He said more than 18 lakh women had so far been identified as Lakhpati Didis, while 25,000 self-help group women had been identified as Solar Didis.

Loans amounting to Rs 928 crore had also been made available to more than 57,000 self-help groups, according to the government.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, 3.82 lakh houses have been completed, while construction of another 4.53 lakh houses is underway, he said.

Sharma said the government was committed to completing projects within stipulated timelines. Among the works completed and dedicated to the public in the Jodhpur division are 63 power-sector projects worth Rs 405 crore, 10 medical-sector projects worth Rs 197 crore, and 87 road projects worth Rs 125 crore.

A Government Nursing College building in Pali, constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore, was also dedicated to the public. In addition, 62 works worth more than Rs 10 crore for rural infrastructure development were completed.

Projects in agriculture, animal husbandry, cooperatives, education, hostels, government offices, auditoriums and bus stands were also inaugurated.

The Chief Minister announced the foundation stones for 587 road projects worth Rs 958 crore, works worth Rs 739 crore for providing pure and fluoride-free drinking water in rural areas, 32 power-supply projects worth Rs 208 crore, 46 village-development works worth Rs 50 crore, 29 health-sector works worth Rs 42 crore, and 42 school-education projects worth Rs 33 crore.

Foundation stones were also laid for projects related to agriculture, animal husbandry, Ayurveda and technical education.

Recalling the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Sharma paid tribute to Lieutenant General Hanut Singh, a native of Barmer, and highlighted his role in the war.

The Chief Minister said Hanut Singh's leadership and the performance of his regiment played a significant role in the battle, recalling the destruction of Pakistani tanks and the impact on enemy morale.

Minister of State for Industry and Commerce, K.K. Vishnoi, Farmers' Commission Chairman CR Choudhary, MLAs Aadu Ram Meghwal, Priyanka Choudhary, Chhotu Singh, Pratap Puri and Hamir Singh Bhayal, MLA Arun Choudhary, former Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, public representatives and a large number of residents were present at the programme.