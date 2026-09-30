MRNA Stock Falls Premarket After Citi Downgrade: Analyst Says Valuation Looks Stretched Despite Cancer Vaccine Momentum



Citi said Moderna's market capitalization is now similar to Regeneron despite materially lower expected revenue and earnings, The Fly reported.

Citi's downgrade follows a 222% surge in MRNA shares since the INTerpath-001 results. Moderna is bringing back former executive Juan Anders to lead manufacturing as the company prepares for potential launch and scale-up of its Intisermon autogene.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares fell about 6% in premarket trading Wednesday after Citi downgraded the biotech stock from Neutral to Sell, saying its valuation has run ahead of expected revenue and earnings after a sharp 2026 rally.

According to the Fly, Citi analyst Geoff Meacham raised his price target to $80 from $60, but the new target remains well below Moderna's recent share price.

Citi Flags Moderna's Valuation

The downgrade follows a 222% increase in Moderna shares since the results of the INTerpath-001 trial, according to the Citi note reported by The Fly.

Meacham said Moderna now has a market capitalization similar to Regeneron despite "materially lower expected revenue and earnings." The $80 price target is also below the share price cited in The Fly report, putting Citi's target well below the stock's current level.

Why MRNA Stock Has Rallied Recently

Moderna and Merck announced positive topline results from INTerpath-001 on Aug. 19. The global Phase 3 study evaluated intismeran autogene, an individualized mRNA-based neoantigen therapy, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA versus KEYTRUDA alone in patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma.

The 1,137-patient trial met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival and a key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival. The study will continue to evaluate other secondary endpoints, including overall survival.

Next Catalyst: ESMO Melanoma Data

Investors are set to receive more detailed data from the trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology(ESMO) Congress in October. Moderna has said the INTerpath-001 Phase 3 data will be presented in a Presidential Symposium on Oct. 24.

The broader INTerpath program is also being evaluated across other tumor types. According to Moderna and Merck, the program currently includes nine Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials spanning melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and renal cell carcinoma, among other studies.

Moderna Adds COO Role

Separately, Moderna is adding a Chief Operating Officer role as it prepares for the potential launch and scale-up of intismeran autogene and expands its broader oncology portfolio. Juan Andres will return to Moderna as COO effective Oct. 5 and will lead the manufacturing organization while working across the company on execution and prioritization.

The company also said its infectious-disease franchise now includes five approved vaccines following the recent U.S. FDA approval of its seasonal flu vaccine and European Commission authorization of its seasonal flu-plus-COVID combination vaccine.

Analyst Take On MRNA

The Citi downgrade adds another 'Sell' rating to Moderna's analyst coverage. According to Koyfin data, 16 of the 23 analysts covering Moderna rate the stock 'Hold', while four have a 'Buy' rating.

Retail View On MRNA

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'Bullish' over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'High' message volumes. MRNA was also among the trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One Stocktwits user remained bullish on MRNA, writing,“It will be just another nightmare day for the shorts,” while speculating that short sellers could drive the stock toward $250 or even $280-$300 by Oct. 29.

Another user questioned the stock's valuation, writing,“Who is paying these super pumped prices,” and recommended a short position, while another user expressed a bullish view.

MRNA has surged nearly 556% year to date, extending its strong run in 2026.

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