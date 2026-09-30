Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of Merck Foundation Shares Insights On Leadership Beyond The Obvious: Why Strategy Can Be Copied, But Passion, Inspiration And Judgment Cannot

As part of her virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, “Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), has shared her insights in an article titled “Leadership Beyond the Obvious: You Can Copy the Recipe, but You Cannot Copy the Soul.” Through the article, Dr. Kelej explores whether inspirational leadership is underestimated and explains why the passion, inspiration, and judgment of a leader cannot be fully captured in any strategy or process.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares,“I strongly believe that the recipe can be copied, but the soul cannot be. Successful initiatives often appear straightforward when viewed from the outside. A strategy can be documented. Processes can be mapped. Objectives can be listed. Teams can be structured. Results can be measured. Yet, even when another person or organization follows the same visible steps, the outcome may not be the same.”

Dr. Kelej connects this leadership philosophy with her work at Merck Foundation, particularly their long-term approach to developing healthcare capacity. She explains that while the strategy of providing specialized education and scholarships for healthcare providers can be described and replicated, the belief in investing in people and developing local expertise is what drives the sustained commitment behind the work.

Merck Foundation has provided 2,750+ scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, contributing to the development of specialized human capacity that can continue to serve communities for years to come.

She further emphasizes,“Passion does not replace strategy, expertise, structure or accountability, but gives them purpose. For me, leadership involves knowing when to insist, when to adapt, when to encourage, and how to keep people connected to the mission when results take time.”

She also highlights the importance of building teams around a shared purpose, explaining that even talented people need a reason to give their best to a particular mission and moment.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform,“Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” through Substack, which has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:



The articles can be accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:



The links to the articles can also be accessed on the Merck Foundation website:



The links can also be accessed on the social media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey, visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), X ( ) and YouTube ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

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