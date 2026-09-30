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UK-Azerbaijan Relations Enter New Stage - Ambassador


2026-09-30 08:48:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said that relations between the two countries have entered a new stage.

This was reflected in the ambassador's post on his X account.

He noted that the UK Minister of State for Defence, Vernon Coaker, held a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"Discussions focused on further deepening our ties within the framework of our strategic partnership, including strengthening security and exploring opportunities for economic growth and innovation," the post said.

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Trend News Agency

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