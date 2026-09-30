UK-Azerbaijan Relations Enter New Stage - Ambassador
This was reflected in the ambassador's post on his X account.
He noted that the UK Minister of State for Defence, Vernon Coaker, held a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
"Discussions focused on further deepening our ties within the framework of our strategic partnership, including strengthening security and exploring opportunities for economic growth and innovation," the post said.
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